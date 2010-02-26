DELTA STATE RED CROSS

The Delta Red Cross has been working quietly but efficiently in Delta state to ensure that they contribute their quota as key partners to the Delta state government in fulfilling the key objectives of the International body in the state.

The main objective of the Red Cross is to bring assistance without discrimination to the wounded and to endeavour in its national and international capacity to prevent and alleviate human suffering whenever it may be found. Its purpose is to protect life and health and to ensure respect for the human being. It promotes mutual understanding, friendship, cooperation and lasting peace amongst peoples.

Sometime in the middle of 2009, the Delta state axis of the Niger Delta region erupted in an unexpected war when soldiers and the members of the Joint Task Force invaded Gbaramatu kingdom in a bid to wipe out the militant bases in the area and rid the Niger Delta region of Militants. The immediate and remote reasons for that action were as to be expected, shrouded in the political and leadership calculations of the interests involved in the conflict at that time, but as is also usual with all wars of such nature, the end result was the huge volume of human and material casualties as well as displaced and dislocated persons who had been uprooted from their normal existence by the conflict.

At appoint in the crisis, the waterways which was the only means of entrance into and out of Gbaramatu kingdom was cordoned off by the Joint Military Task Force and people were forced to run into the bushes and navigate through the dense forest to find a way to warri and civilization. Even Journalists and well meaning individuals who wanted to bring aid and succour to the people were denied entry into the communities that nade up Gbaramatu kingdom.

Enter the Delta state RedCross and the person of Mr. Eghoworo Uvocity, Brance Secretary/ CEO, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Delta state Branch. This was the gentleman who facilitated the movement of some Journalists into the area to actually see for things for themselves and bring a first hand report of the situation to the rest of the world. What Mr. Uvocity did was actually in line with the objectives of the Red Cross but iy almost did not happen because the JYF ha been very firm in its refusal to allow anybody into the place and it was even reported that the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA had even been refused entry into the area.

The Delta state Red Cross was to subsequently set up its own structures to compliment the efforts of the state and federal government and today many Gbaramatu indigenes were able to survive the conflict and connect with loved ones as a result of the huge effort of the Delta state Red Cross.

The road to the office of the Delta state Red Cross is a mazy stretch of dusty and almost forgotten area of the state called Traditional Rulers Road. It is a developing area which is only just beginning to receive the attention of the Delta state government as a result of the Institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the new Secretariat Buildings which are springing up in the area.

Mr. Paul Orukamayan is the youth coordinator of the Delta state Red Cross. He is a Deltan and is very proud of his state. He oversees the room and parlour Head Quarters office of the Delta state Red Cross in the lonely environment like a soldier guarding a treasure base. He is well aware of the major role the Red Cross is playing in ensuring that the objectives of the International body are kept alive in Delta state. He is surrounded with literature and materials including First Aid kits to remind him of his duty to his state and to humanity.

According to him, the Delta state Red Cross is involved in a number of programmes in the state. They include; Youth Empowerment programmes; Alternative to Violence initiatives; Community Based Health and First Aid training programmes; HIV/Aids projects; Establishment of School Units; Facilitating Family Re-Unions after conflicts and crises; Disaster Management initiatives; Other First Aid projects like Commercial First Aid and First Aid Management training; Sanitation activities, Mothers Club Associations and Prison Services amongst others.

In addition the Delta state Red Cross has an arrangement with the National Youth Service Corps and trains 25 Corps Members at every NYSC Camp.

There is also another programme called the Most Vulnerable Communities initiative and there are about 20 of these communities spread across the state. These are communities that have been affected by crisis in the past and are still where the Red Cross is involved in training volunteers in each of these vulnerable communities. In fact several ex militants have embraced the volunteer scheme and are presently at the fore front of ensuring that the programmes of the Red Cross are carried out efficiently in the communities.

On top of all that the Delta State Red Cross was also quite involved in the recent Jos crisis were it helped with the evacuation process and also in helping families locate and connect with their loved ones in the heat of the crisis. The Delta state Red Cross is also on stand in case of any eventualities in the forthcoming Anambra state elections.

The Delta state Red Cross has been lucky to attract some support from local and international donors and it has also collaborated with several local agencies including the Delta state Action Committee on HIV/Aids (DELSACA).

However one thing which the Delta state Red Cross would love is a little more government attention especially in the discharge of its objectives in the state especially in times of crisis and conflicts but most importantly in helping the Delta state government actualize its human capital development agenda especially through its humanitarian objectives in Delta state.

