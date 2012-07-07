NIGERIAN ARMY COMMENCES ON-LINE REGISTRATION FOR NATIONAL RECRUITMENT IN DELTA

The Nigerian Army has commenced On-line registration for enlistment into the Army for the 68 Regular Recruit Intake 2012 for Non Tradesmen/Women, in Delta State and nationwide.
A statement signed by the Director of Information, Sir Austin Mowah, said that interested candidates should purchase scratch cards at the cost of N 1,000 (One Thousand Naira) only at all Unity Bank branches nationwide and apply on-line at http://www.narecruitment.org.
The statement further said that applicants must possess a minimum of a credit in English Language and 2 (two) others in not more than 2(two) sittings in WASC/NECO/GCE, SSCE/NABTEB, adding that applicants should be between 18-22 years of age by August 13, 2012, just as it said that male applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres tall and female applicants should not less than 1.56 metres tall.
It also said that July 23, 2012 will be the closing date for on-line registration, adding that the recruitment exercise will hold at designated centres nationwide from July 26-August 6, 2012.
The statement also enjoined applicants to submit all completed forms on-line and to come along with the print out of the completed application forms and scratch cards to the designated recruitment centres, stressing that they should call GSM nos: 08103728743, 07052560387, 07087329824 and 08092637974 for more information.
Pls the center of kogi state ,can any help me pls
I av been trying to print my form but it is not working,it has refuse to pass the referee part.please can any one help me out.
God bless d nigeria army.
i like d nigerian army.but i?m afraid of gudfadarism.pls l want 2 use dis opportunity 2 beg d chief of army staff 2 use his good office 2 put an end 2 d problem of gudfadarism
i like nigerian army but i?m afraid of gudfadarism
i have tryed the nigerian army 3 times 1st i was confarmed d same number whit another so i was chased 2nd in joging 4 20km when i was tired then they took me and send me away thirdly in the deport i dnt know what happen but i was ask 2 bring 150,000. Thousand. So please sir am a persoin that has no help from any relative i am helpples so sir i will ask 4 ur help in this your office help the helples. God help the nigerian no goin back
Morning sir, about my last comment on the on goin exercise i don’t know what to say about it since the head as already been cut off, but please sir can you give me solution to my problem base on the fate that my last comment was awaiting moderation of which uptil now no replear given please sir i will like to tell something that will cool my mind thank you sir Godbless you and all nigerians.
I luv niger army i applly 2 times them drop me pls chief of army staff i beging u i d name of allah i wont to be a NA pls sir all d way
When wil trademan/weman (RRI) we b out.pls wish month.from douye dutch from bayelsa state.tank u & god blex nigerian army emen
Wen will 69 intake form will be out.
Morning sir, with all respect sir, i’ll appreciate u’ll inbox me sir, tanco yankee sir.
LET GODFATHERS BE PUT TO SHAME BY SAYING NO THEM.FEAR NO ONE,GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE.
Pls Sir, when will the next intake form be out. B/c I want to serve my fatherland, Sir.
when are u guys recruiting again?
I was at zaria,i was even wrote exam.i pass the exam and they pend my name.is not good i lost my job.my form number is 0044775
I want to joint d nigeria army
My two sons want to join d NA, wen is d form 4 2012/2013 going to b out? urgent reply pls. Tanx house.
it a greet place to be
I wn’t to be a soldier in nigerian army by Allah grs i will join it in 69 regular intake god bless nigerian soldiers if form wl be out plc broda and sister tell me at my phone number 08063324735.
I CONGRADUATION ON UR RETAINED BACK 2 OFFICE,PLS CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF REINSTATE D DISSMISSES SOME ARE SUFFERING.
Iam gud to go,but d nigerian army is denying me my right.
Morning sir,Nigerian army is know to b d most discipline organisation,but it has been corrupted with indiscipline of godfadarism.C.O.A.S.help nigerians 2 correct ds error.let d gud & fitted ones serve their fada’s land.
Pls sir i which to be inform on this contact when nigeria army will start sell tere form the 69intake pls sir this my no 08133144616
pls.what are the requirement for the incoming 69 regular recruit intake Nigeria Army?
I love N A
When will nigerian army regular intake for 2013 form come out
when will they start the next intake
God bless nigeria,God bless me. I always have it in mind to defend and uphold the honor of nigeria, and one day i will fufill my destiny. Because i have try it two times and the coming one will favour me by his grace (amen)
I promis 2 protect my country nigeria with all my strength and to depend her unity,so help me god.Deport Na zaria No Going back.ad Not good come essay,l
How mush the nigeria army form and when the form we be closed.
i have try to join nigeria army, GOD never put, by special grace of him it will possible, because GOD time is the best. this my comtact 07051205307
please let me know when the form will be out sir. 08138890973 thanks sir.
Pls i need notification as to when recruitment for the next badge will hold
i want to join d nigeria army i like it………….freeman zulu
Pls if u know that we start to sell d army form pls send me massege or contant my number 07068507475 because i won to be a member of 69intake at dapot na zaria allah we answer my prayer requst
i love nigerian army, and i wil like to sarve my country nigeria
hello Nigerians
recruitment, recruitment, recruitment, Army form online. hurry now and pick your form online …. for registration please call the Following numbers for more information 09050141457
insha allah i wil be a member of 69 intake, this my contant 08133502025 if d form is redy pls and pls
I remain loyal sir. Sir please am mentornelson nd i want to know wether form for 69 regular intake is out. Nd to know dere closing date nd even to know the date for the excersis .TANK U SIR, I REMAIN MENTORNELSON. I wil be happy to see ur reply tanx
I like to be nigeria army, pls help me in lagos state
let GOD open the CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF EYES 2 SEE thos that are fighting against him IN JESUS NAME
Mehn i want 2 be a sodier
i want to become an army
i want to become an army.but no money
I want to know whether the online registration for sixty nine intake is still on.
notify me on follow up
If i no join army na me sabi
That very good
Have it be your dream in becoming an army? This is an opportunity to join the army. How can i join the NIGERIA ARMY? Call major mac 07055029151
Do you wish to join the nigeria army in the 2013/2014 section. Do contact us to day on the email vickydaniscapitals@gmail.com
or call +2347018307219
beware of fruadstars.
Hold on to ur ability
K
Notice; notice; notice i am directed by my boss to inform the general public that this year army and police recruitment form is out!!!
For those that are interested in joining the force should contact connel AMZAR on +2348155522486 or Major JAMIEU on +2348157942615 for personal assistance on how to get the form okay they once help me and now am a full Nigeria Army based in Kaduna. please note that applicants must be above the age of 18 before applying for the form. i wish you all success goodluck.
2014 army form
Hello Every One
We are here to help you join the Nigerian army……
Please this is 100% pure and 100% Guaranteed……
JOIN THE NIGERIAN ARMY… For the next [71 RRI – NA]
Is there any one that is interested in joining the Nigerian army…. And if
you know you got a lot of passion for the job, then you are highly welcome.
Note:- Real and Serious Persons are NeedeNote:- Real and Serious Persons are NeedeNote:- Real and Serious Persons are NeedeNote:- Real and Serious Persons are Needed.
For Information’s and Enquirys Pls contact the Nigeria Email Address:-
Nigeriamillitryforce@gmail.com or contact the major Generals Personal
Assistance on Her Mobile Number :- +2348065144693 to get your forms
Im
Hello Every One
We are here to help you join the Nigerian army……
Please this is 100% pure and 100% Guaranteed……
JOIN THE NIGERIAN ARMY… For the next [71 RRI – NA]
Is there any one that is interested in joining the Nigerian army…. And if
you know you got a lot of passion for the job, then you are highly welcome.
Note:- Real and Serious Persons are Needed.
For Information’s and Enquirys Pls contact the Nigeria Email Address:-
Nigeriamillitryforce@gmail.com or contact the major Generals Personal
Assistance on Her Mobile Number :- +2348065144693 to get your forms
Immediately.
Thanks
Major General.
sir, after recruitment examination on 5th of July, 2014 my getting out from the examination hall i could not found my big envelop contained all my credentials both original and photocopy. sir, what do i do?
The recruitment exercise will commence with the Pre-Screening Examination to be written by candidates shortlisted based on general
suitability criteria for service in the Nigerian Army. We all know that it take the wise to get into the Nigeria army, therefore if you are aong that wise once that need that dream to be archive than be rest assured that you have find that link you have be waiting for. to secure your admission into the Nigeria army
FOR MORE INFO CALL Col.Asuku Usman 08117663312 or 08125497365
Hello Every One
We are here to help you join the Nigerian army……
Please this is 100% pure and 100% Guaranteed……
JOIN THE NIGERIAN ARMY… For the next [71 RRI – NA]
Is there any one that is interested in joining the Nigerian army…. And if
you know you got a lot of passion for the job, then you are highly welcome.
Note:- Real and Serious Persons are Needed.
For Information’s and Enquirys Pls contact the Nigeria Email Address:-
Nigeriamillitryforce.nig@gmail.com or
contact the major Generals Personal Assistance on Her Mobile Number +23408065144693 to get your forms Immediately.
Thanks
Major General.
GOOD DAY , I JUST WANT TO INFORM YOU ALL THAT APPLY FOR AIR FORCE, Nigerian Army recruitment 72th Regular intake 2014/2015,
do YOU WANT US TO HELP YOU TO PROCESS THE ADMISSION SO THAT YOU WILL BE RECRUITED THIS YEAR PLEASE CONTACT US ON 08151871776
AND YOU WILL BE GLAD HELPING OUT IN THE WILL OF GOD
Are taking part in the Nigeria army 71th Pre-screening examination? what are you doing about it? Do you need from a General?General Inuwa can help you. If you know what you and serious about it, give him a call on 08117398859
once in a life time opportunity take it or leave.
limited persons
NIGERIA ARMY CALL FOR HELPE
Hello,i want to use this opportunity to help those who want to
join the Nigeria Army,Am doing this because i want some youth
out there to be employed,so if you are interested just call
me on the number below for help:08104575527
And The Nigerian Army has released the shortlisted names of
those who are to participate on the forthcoming pre-screening
Examination. If you cannot find or access your name among the
shortlisted names,then contact now for assistance
( 08104575527) God blessing the Nigerian Army……
Nigerian Army Recruitment! Nigerian Army Recruitment!! Nigerian Army Recruitment!!! 09036017449 List of candidates shortlisted for the Nigerian Army 73RRI pre-screening examination have been released.for help call MAJOR ABUBAKAR. No 09036017449 The Nigerian Army has released the names of candidates shortlisted for the year 2015 73rd Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) for tradesmen/ women and non- tradesmen/women pre- screening examination which will be done nationwide in the centres published here. Note: Applicants are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them in the recruitment exercise. To access your status i.e. whether you are shortlisted for the pre- screening examination or not, follow the procedure outlined below. Check Nigerian Army List of Shortlisted Candidates.
No 74 cocin LCC 3 pil gani langtang north