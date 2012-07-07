NIGERIAN ARMY COMMENCES ON-LINE REGISTRATION FOR NATIONAL RECRUITMENT IN DELTA

Uncategorized

The Nigerian Army has commenced On-line registration for enlistment into the Army for the 68 Regular Recruit Intake 2012 for Non Tradesmen/Women, in Delta State and nationwide.

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Sir Austin Mowah, said that interested candidates should purchase scratch cards at the cost of N 1,000 (One Thousand Naira) only at all Unity Bank branches nationwide and apply on-line at http://www.narecruitment.org.

The statement further said that applicants must possess a minimum of a credit in English Language and 2 (two) others in not more than 2(two) sittings in WASC/NECO/GCE, SSCE/NABTEB, adding that applicants should be between 18-22 years of age by August 13, 2012, just as it said that male applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres tall and female applicants should not less than 1.56 metres tall.

It also said that July 23, 2012 will be the closing date for on-line registration, adding that the recruitment exercise will hold at designated centres nationwide from July 26-August 6, 2012.

The statement also enjoined applicants to submit all completed forms on-line and to come along with the print out of the completed application forms and scratch cards to the designated recruitment centres, stressing that they should call GSM nos: 08103728743, 07052560387, 07087329824 and 08092637974 for more information.