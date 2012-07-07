Uncategorized

NIGERIAN ARMY COMMENCES ON-LINE REGISTRATION FOR NATIONAL RECRUITMENT IN DELTA

Posted by 64 Comments

The Nigerian Army has commenced On-line registration for enlistment into the Army for the 68 Regular Recruit Intake 2012 for Non Tradesmen/Women, in Delta State and nationwide.

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Sir Austin Mowah, said that interested candidates should purchase scratch cards at the cost of N 1,000 (One Thousand Naira) only at all Unity Bank branches nationwide and apply on-line at http://www.narecruitment.org.

The statement further said that applicants must possess a minimum of a credit in English Language and 2 (two) others in not more than 2(two) sittings in WASC/NECO/GCE, SSCE/NABTEB, adding that applicants should be between 18-22 years of age by August 13, 2012, just as it said that male applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres tall and female applicants should not less than 1.56 metres tall.

It also said that July 23, 2012 will be the closing date for on-line registration, adding that the recruitment exercise will hold at designated centres nationwide from July 26-August 6, 2012.

The statement also enjoined applicants to submit all completed forms on-line and to come along with the print out of the completed application forms and scratch cards to the designated recruitment centres, stressing that they should call GSM nos: 08103728743, 07052560387, 07087329824 and 08092637974 for more information.

About flashpointnews

Poet, Author, Journalist, Social Critic, Culture Activist, Progressive, Humane...

Discussion

64 thoughts on “NIGERIAN ARMY COMMENCES ON-LINE REGISTRATION FOR NATIONAL RECRUITMENT IN DELTA

  1. Pls the center of kogi state ,can any help me pls

    Posted by Sunday ejiga | July 8, 2012, 1:44 pm
    Reply to this comment

  2. I av been trying to print my form but it is not working,it has refuse to pass the referee part.please can any one help me out.

    Posted by olanrewaju fatai adeyinka | July 12, 2012, 8:19 am
    Reply to this comment

  3. God bless d nigeria army.

    Posted by olosunde tomiwa | July 16, 2012, 9:38 am
    Reply to this comment

  4. i like d nigerian army.but i?m afraid of gudfadarism.pls l want 2 use dis opportunity 2 beg d chief of army staff 2 use his good office 2 put an end 2 d problem of gudfadarism

    Posted by edward odofodo dati | July 17, 2012, 4:39 pm
    Reply to this comment

  5. i like nigerian army but i?m afraid of gudfadarism

    Posted by edward odofodo dati | July 17, 2012, 4:41 pm
    Reply to this comment

  6. i have tryed the nigerian army 3 times 1st i was confarmed d same number whit another so i was chased 2nd in joging 4 20km when i was tired then they took me and send me away thirdly in the deport i dnt know what happen but i was ask 2 bring 150,000. Thousand. So please sir am a persoin that has no help from any relative i am helpples so sir i will ask 4 ur help in this your office help the helples. God help the nigerian no goin back

    Posted by Godwin joshua | July 19, 2012, 10:17 am
    Reply to this comment

  7. Morning sir, about my last comment on the on goin exercise i don’t know what to say about it since the head as already been cut off, but please sir can you give me solution to my problem base on the fate that my last comment was awaiting moderation of which uptil now no replear given please sir i will like to tell something that will cool my mind thank you sir Godbless you and all nigerians.

    Posted by Dabo markus | August 1, 2012, 6:20 pm
    Reply to this comment

  8. I luv niger army i applly 2 times them drop me pls chief of army staff i beging u i d name of allah i wont to be a NA pls sir all d way

    Posted by Salman ishaq o | August 5, 2012, 11:20 am
    Reply to this comment

  9. When wil trademan/weman (RRI) we b out.pls wish month.from douye dutch from bayelsa state.tank u & god blex nigerian army emen

    Posted by Egbuse douye dutch | August 22, 2012, 5:52 pm
    Reply to this comment

  10. Wen will 69 intake form will be out.

    Posted by johnson bassey | August 27, 2012, 5:49 am
    Reply to this comment

  11. Morning sir, with all respect sir, i’ll appreciate u’ll inbox me sir, tanco yankee sir.

    Posted by johnson bassey | August 27, 2012, 5:50 am
    Reply to this comment

  12. LET GODFATHERS BE PUT TO SHAME BY SAYING NO THEM.FEAR NO ONE,GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE.

    Posted by RULE BLACK | September 5, 2012, 12:03 pm
    Reply to this comment

  13. Pls Sir, when will the next intake form be out. B/c I want to serve my fatherland, Sir.

    Posted by Godwin Ibiang | September 8, 2012, 10:35 pm
    Reply to this comment

  14. when are u guys recruiting again?

    Posted by chijioke | September 13, 2012, 9:57 am
    Reply to this comment

  15. I was at zaria,i was even wrote exam.i pass the exam and they pend my name.is not good i lost my job.my form number is 0044775

    Posted by Joseph paul | September 14, 2012, 2:39 pm
    Reply to this comment

  16. I want to joint d nigeria army

    Posted by Richard okon | September 17, 2012, 2:19 pm
    Reply to this comment

  17. My two sons want to join d NA, wen is d form 4 2012/2013 going to b out? urgent reply pls. Tanx house.

    Posted by mukolu | September 20, 2012, 10:31 pm
    Reply to this comment

  18. it a greet place to be

    Posted by tosin abolaji | September 26, 2012, 10:32 am
    Reply to this comment

  19. I wn’t to be a soldier in nigerian army by Allah grs i will join it in 69 regular intake god bless nigerian soldiers if form wl be out plc broda and sister tell me at my phone number 08063324735.

    Posted by Abdulrahim shehu | September 26, 2012, 10:59 pm
    Reply to this comment

  20. I CONGRADUATION ON UR RETAINED BACK 2 OFFICE,PLS CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF REINSTATE D DISSMISSES SOME ARE SUFFERING.

    Posted by Zubairu shaaba Nakodi | October 5, 2012, 3:48 pm
    Reply to this comment

  21. Iam gud to go,but d nigerian army is denying me my right.

    Posted by Salami kabirat | October 12, 2012, 4:35 pm
    Reply to this comment

  22. Morning sir,Nigerian army is know to b d most discipline organisation,but it has been corrupted with indiscipline of godfadarism.C.O.A.S.help nigerians 2 correct ds error.let d gud & fitted ones serve their fada’s land.

    Posted by Salami kabirat | October 12, 2012, 4:47 pm
    Reply to this comment

  23. Pls sir i which to be inform on this contact when nigeria army will start sell tere form the 69intake pls sir this my no 08133144616

    Posted by Samson ejembi | October 17, 2012, 9:23 am
    Reply to this comment

  24. pls.what are the requirement for the incoming 69 regular recruit intake Nigeria Army?

    Posted by Fidelis | October 19, 2012, 4:31 am
    Reply to this comment

  25. I love N A

    Posted by Adebayo olukayode adekunle | October 19, 2012, 8:02 pm
    Reply to this comment

  26. When will nigerian army regular intake for 2013 form come out

    Posted by Adama abbas musa | October 21, 2012, 8:39 pm
    Reply to this comment

  27. when will they start the next intake

    Posted by akaba | October 23, 2012, 3:20 pm
    Reply to this comment

  28. God bless nigeria,God bless me. I always have it in mind to defend and uphold the honor of nigeria, and one day i will fufill my destiny. Because i have try it two times and the coming one will favour me by his grace (amen)

    Posted by Oyeniran seun | November 1, 2012, 12:55 pm
    Reply to this comment

  29. I promis 2 protect my country nigeria with all my strength and to depend her unity,so help me god.Deport Na zaria No Going back.ad Not good come essay,l

    Posted by Ahamd | November 2, 2012, 10:31 pm
    Reply to this comment

  30. How mush the nigeria army form and when the form we be closed.

    Posted by Giwa sayo | November 4, 2012, 3:01 am
    Reply to this comment

  31. i have try to join nigeria army, GOD never put, by special grace of him it will possible, because GOD time is the best. this my comtact 07051205307

    Posted by jimoh | November 8, 2012, 7:02 pm
    Reply to this comment

  32. please let me know when the form will be out sir. 08138890973 thanks sir.

    Posted by theballsentertainment | November 9, 2012, 5:49 pm
    Reply to this comment

  33. Pls i need notification as to when recruitment for the next badge will hold

    Posted by Lucky maxwell | November 14, 2012, 10:45 am
    Reply to this comment

  34. i want to join d nigeria army i like it………….freeman zulu

    Posted by freeman zulu kidi | November 17, 2012, 12:30 pm
    Reply to this comment

  35. Pls if u know that we start to sell d army form pls send me massege or contant my number 07068507475 because i won to be a member of 69intake at dapot na zaria allah we answer my prayer requst

    Posted by Muhammed yahaya k | November 20, 2012, 9:37 am
    Reply to this comment

  36. i love nigerian army, and i wil like to sarve my country nigeria

    Posted by shedrach john | November 28, 2012, 12:27 pm
    Reply to this comment

    • hello Nigerians

      recruitment, recruitment, recruitment, Army form online. hurry now and pick your form online …. for registration please call the Following numbers for more information 09050141457

      Posted by mejor yakubu | April 25, 2016, 10:19 am
      Reply to this comment

  37. insha allah i wil be a member of 69 intake, this my contant 08133502025 if d form is redy pls and pls

    Posted by sani abubakar | November 30, 2012, 1:11 pm
    Reply to this comment

  38. I remain loyal sir. Sir please am mentornelson nd i want to know wether form for 69 regular intake is out. Nd to know dere closing date nd even to know the date for the excersis .TANK U SIR, I REMAIN MENTORNELSON. I wil be happy to see ur reply tanx

    Posted by Mentornelson | December 5, 2012, 5:29 am
    Reply to this comment

  39. I like to be nigeria army, pls help me in lagos state

    Posted by Akinlalu micheal rotimi | December 8, 2012, 7:50 am
    Reply to this comment

  40. let GOD open the CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF EYES 2 SEE thos that are fighting against him IN JESUS NAME

    Posted by fidelis | December 11, 2012, 11:34 am
    Reply to this comment

  41. Mehn i want 2 be a sodier

    Posted by Odey benjamin | December 12, 2012, 7:34 am
    Reply to this comment

  42. i want to become an army

    Posted by christian wisdom onyekaozuru | January 2, 2013, 3:24 pm
    Reply to this comment

  43. i want to become an army.but no money

    Posted by christian wisdom onyekaozuru | January 2, 2013, 3:26 pm
    Reply to this comment

  44. I want to know whether the online registration for sixty nine intake is still on.

    Posted by walla amos | January 3, 2013, 3:01 pm
    Reply to this comment

  45. notify me on follow up

    Posted by philip .i.enaibre | May 6, 2013, 2:17 pm
    Reply to this comment

  46. If i no join army na me sabi

    Posted by Mustapha suleiman | June 7, 2013, 5:12 am
    Reply to this comment

  47. That very good

    Posted by Mustapha suleiman | June 7, 2013, 5:16 am
    Reply to this comment

  48. Have it be your dream in becoming an army? This is an opportunity to join the army. How can i join the NIGERIA ARMY? Call major mac 07055029151

    Posted by General | August 26, 2013, 10:32 am
    Reply to this comment

  49. Do you wish to join the nigeria army in the 2013/2014 section. Do contact us to day on the email vickydaniscapitals@gmail.com
    or call +2347018307219
    beware of fruadstars.

    Posted by update | September 9, 2013, 9:10 am
    Reply to this comment

  50. Hold on to ur ability

    Posted by Army | January 6, 2014, 11:36 pm
    Reply to this comment
  51. Reply to this comment

  52. Notice; notice; notice i am directed by my boss to inform the general public that this year army and police recruitment form is out!!!
    For those that are interested in joining the force should contact connel AMZAR on +2348155522486 or Major JAMIEU on +2348157942615 for personal assistance on how to get the form okay they once help me and now am a full Nigeria Army based in Kaduna. please note that applicants must be above the age of 18 before applying for the form. i wish you all success goodluck.

    Posted by LARRY BEN | February 19, 2014, 10:17 am
    Reply to this comment

  53. 2014 army form

    Posted by v | February 19, 2014, 2:55 pm
    Reply to this comment

  54. Hello Every One
    We are here to help you join the Nigerian army……
    Please this is 100% pure and 100% Guaranteed……

    JOIN THE NIGERIAN ARMY… For the next [71 RRI – NA]

    Is there any one that is interested in joining the Nigerian army…. And if
    you know you got a lot of passion for the job, then you are highly welcome.

    Note:- Real and Serious Persons are NeedeNote:- Real and Serious Persons are NeedeNote:- Real and Serious Persons are NeedeNote:- Real and Serious Persons are Needed.

    For Information’s and Enquirys Pls contact the Nigeria Email Address:-
    Nigeriamillitryforce@gmail.com or contact the major Generals Personal
    Assistance on Her Mobile Number :- +2348065144693 to get your forms
    Im

    Posted by major general | February 19, 2014, 4:04 pm
    Reply to this comment

  55. Hello Every One
    We are here to help you join the Nigerian army……
    Please this is 100% pure and 100% Guaranteed……

    JOIN THE NIGERIAN ARMY… For the next [71 RRI – NA]

    Is there any one that is interested in joining the Nigerian army…. And if
    you know you got a lot of passion for the job, then you are highly welcome.

    Note:- Real and Serious Persons are Needed.

    For Information’s and Enquirys Pls contact the Nigeria Email Address:-
    Nigeriamillitryforce@gmail.com or contact the major Generals Personal
    Assistance on Her Mobile Number :- +2348065144693 to get your forms
    Immediately.

    Thanks
    Major General.

    Posted by major general | February 19, 2014, 4:05 pm
    Reply to this comment

  56. sir, after recruitment examination on 5th of July, 2014 my getting out from the examination hall i could not found my big envelop contained all my credentials both original and photocopy. sir, what do i do?

    Posted by Olusegun Isaac Afara | July 13, 2014, 1:49 pm
    Reply to this comment

  57. The recruitment exercise will commence with the Pre-Screening Examination to be written by candidates shortlisted based on general
    suitability criteria for service in the Nigerian Army. We all know that it take the wise to get into the Nigeria army, therefore if you are aong that wise once that need that dream to be archive than be rest assured that you have find that link you have be waiting for. to secure your admission into the Nigeria army
    FOR MORE INFO CALL Col.Asuku Usman 08117663312 or 08125497365

    Posted by USMAN | September 12, 2014, 2:12 am
    Reply to this comment

  58. Hello Every One
    We are here to help you join the Nigerian army……
    Please this is 100% pure and 100% Guaranteed……

    JOIN THE NIGERIAN ARMY… For the next [71 RRI – NA]

    Is there any one that is interested in joining the Nigerian army…. And if 
    you know you got a lot of passion for the job, then you are highly  welcome.

    Note:- Real and Serious Persons are Needed.
     
    For Information’s and Enquirys Pls contact the Nigeria Email Address:- 
    Nigeriamillitryforce.nig@gmail.com or 
    contact the major Generals Personal Assistance on Her Mobile Number +23408065144693 to get your forms Immediately. 

    Thanks
    Major General.

    Posted by major | September 29, 2014, 6:11 pm
    Reply to this comment

  59. GOOD DAY , I JUST WANT TO INFORM YOU ALL THAT APPLY FOR AIR FORCE, Nigerian Army recruitment 72th Regular intake 2014/2015,
    do YOU WANT US TO HELP YOU TO PROCESS THE ADMISSION SO THAT YOU WILL BE RECRUITED THIS YEAR PLEASE CONTACT US ON 08151871776
    AND YOU WILL BE GLAD HELPING OUT IN THE WILL OF GOD

    Posted by hassan mathew | October 17, 2014, 6:30 pm
    Reply to this comment

  60. Are taking part in the Nigeria army 71th Pre-screening examination? what are you doing about it? Do you need from a General?General Inuwa can help you. If you know what you and serious about it, give him a call on 08117398859
    once in a life time opportunity take it or leave.
    limited persons

    Posted by Barry, OH | October 28, 2014, 11:16 pm
    Reply to this comment

  61. NIGERIA ARMY CALL FOR HELPE

    Hello,i want to use this opportunity to help those who want to
    join the Nigeria Army,Am doing this because i want some youth
    out there to be employed,so if you are interested just call
    me on the number below for help:08104575527
    And The Nigerian Army has released the shortlisted names of
    those who are to participate on the forthcoming pre-screening
    Examination. If you cannot find or access your name among the
    shortlisted names,then contact now for assistance
    ( 08104575527) God blessing the Nigerian Army……

    Posted by Prof Andrew | April 21, 2015, 9:03 am
    Reply to this comment

  62. Nigerian Army Recruitment! Nigerian Army Recruitment!! Nigerian Army Recruitment!!! 09036017449 List of candidates shortlisted for the Nigerian Army 73RRI pre-screening examination have been released.for help call MAJOR ABUBAKAR. No 09036017449 The Nigerian Army has released the names of candidates shortlisted for the year 2015 73rd Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) for tradesmen/ women and non- tradesmen/women pre- screening examination which will be done nationwide in the centres published here. Note: Applicants are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them in the recruitment exercise. To access your status i.e. whether you are shortlisted for the pre- screening examination or not, follow the procedure outlined below. Check Nigerian Army List of Shortlisted Candidates.

    Posted by henry | May 1, 2015, 5:28 am
    Reply to this comment

  63. No 74 cocin LCC 3 pil gani langtang north

    Posted by Danladi zwalnan | January 3, 2017, 6:55 am
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Facebook Like

Facebook Like
%d bloggers like this: