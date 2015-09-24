ARMY SET TO CONDUCT SCREENING FOR RECRUITS, TRADES-MEN/WOMEN, NON TRADES-MEN/WOMEN

The Nigerian Army is set to conduct its screening for Recruits Intake, Trades-Men/Women, Non Trades-Men/Women, in Asaba, Delta State.
This information, contained in a Press Release, titled: CONDUCT OF PRE-SCREENING EXAMINATION INTO THE NIGERIAN ARMY 74 REGULAR RECRUITS INTAKE 2015, FOR TRADES-MEN/WOMEN AND NON TRADES-MEN/WOMEN, issued by the Delta State Ministry of Information and signed by the Director of Information, Mr. Paul Osahor, reads thus:
“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public particularly Deltans, that the Pre-Screening Examination into the Nigerian Army for the 74 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI) for Tradesmen/Women and Non-Tradesmen/Women earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday September 26, 2015, at West-End Mixed Secondary School, Asaba has been re -scheduled to hold on Saturday October 3, 2015.
“Applicants are advised to take note of the shift in date of the pre-screening examination exercise and to act accordingly,” the statement concluded.
The Zonal Screening Exercise will hold at the designated Zonal Centres from 30th November 2015. Successful candidates from the Pre-Screening Examination are to attend at the Zonal Screening Centres for their respective states of origin. (This is the next stage! Congrats if you have reached this point. You’re almost there)
Candidates selected at the Zonal Screening Exercise will immediately commence training at The Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria.
Nigerian Army 74RRI Zonal Screening Centres
Serial
Zone
States
Zonal Centre
1 North Central Zone 1
Benue
Nasarawa
Plateau
FCT, Abuja
Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi
2 North Central Zone 2
Kwara
Niger
Kogi
Headquarters 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sobi Barracks Ilorin
3 North East Zone 1
Adamawa
Taraba
Borno
Headquarters 23 Brigade Nigerian Army, Yola
4 North East Zone 2
Bauchi
Yobe
Gombe
Headquarters 33 Brigade Nigerian Army, Bauchi
5 North West Zone 1
Kano
Kebbi
Sokoto
Zamfara
Headquarters 1 Brigade, Sokoto
6 North West Zone 2
Jigawa
Kaduna
Katsina
Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna
7 South East 1
Abia
Imo
Headquarters 34 Brigade Nigerian Army, Obinze Barracks Owerri
8 South East 2
Anambra
Ebonyi
Enugu
Headquarters 82 Division Garrison, Enugu
9 South South 1
Akwa-Ibom
Cross River
Rivers
Headquarters 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar
10 South South 2
Bayelsa
Delta
Edo
Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin
11 South West 1
Lagos
Ogun
Ondo
Headquarters 35 Brigade Nigerian Army Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta
12 South West 2
Ekiti
Osun
Oyo
Headquarters 2 Division Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan..
Note:
Any Candidates who didn’t sees his/her name on the successful list for the Zonal screening and needs assistance for his/her name to be on the successful list for Zonal screening and also for your names to be selected among the candidates going to the training in DEPOT, ZARIA….
Contact:
Major-General Chris Olukolade
(080388 666 36).
For more information and assistance..
Goodluck!!!
FOR YOUR FULL ASSISTANCE CALL 07038646452 TO HELP YOU PROCESS YOUR ZONAL SCREENING TEST AND PASS YOU THROUGH TO THE DEPOT ONE AND FOR ALL, 100PERCENT SURE. CALL GEN TUKUR 07038646452
Public Notic!!!
Attention to all the interested applicant that we like to participate for the Nigeria Academy Defende.
In regard to the ongoing examination of the NDA.
For the Army recruitment.
. NDA EXAMINATION.
. Army recruitment.
. Air force recruitment.
. Navy recruitment.
. Custom service recruitment
2016/2017.
Be advice to contact major ADEBAYO from the Nigeria Academy Defende (NDA). 09039794012, with your request and candidate are also free to contact t for help, regard admission and submission of form…….
As them always said time wait for nobody.
Contact 09039794012 /08133823045.
Hello Nigerians I,am major General momoh abdulrahim, from the NIGERIA DEFENCE ACADEMY 68TH REGULAR COURSE(NDA)2016\2017.Do you need help on the NDA,you wish to joined the Nigeria army,I major general momoh abdulrahim, will help you upgrade and
secure your NDA result and your Name will be on Beach A/B of the NDA regular Course for the academy Session,for assistance into nda recruitment call 08106245519 for help because i have the power and influence.to help Nigeria applicant :
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FAVOR TO THE PUBLIC, I AM MAJORGENERAL JAMES JHONE
Nigerian Army 75rri recruitment is out for this season, The Nigeria army examination will take place on 28 of this may 2016/2017 (NAF) and you want your name or application details to be among the candidate that will go for training, quickly contact help or assistance to secure your Nigeria army shortlisted details for those that want to serve their fathers land. Call Major-general JAMES JHONE on 08106245519, Contact for sure 100 secure appointment, and applicant must join this season of 75rri intake.I MAJORGENERAL JAMES JHONE HAVE THE POWAR and influenca to place any candidate in any department.
I AM ” BELLO MUSA ” A BIG THANKS TO MAJOR GEN ” ADEBAYO ” WHO MAKE ME WHO I AM TODAY.
Were could i be if not for him who make a way for me into the Nigerian Defence Academy [ NDA ] today.
Dear applicant of of the Nigerian Defence Academy 68th regular course 2016 session.
Opportunity come but once, if know you wrote the NDA UTME exam and your name is not on the candidate list [ batches A / B ] contact major ADEBAYO from the Nigerian Defence Academy for assistance on 09039794012 / 08133823045.
He is the only person i know that has the power and influence to admit candidate whether you write the exam or not.
The NDA interview commence on 28 May – 9 July 2016.
Confirm your details and called him for assistance.
09039794012 / 08133823045.
09039794012 / 08133823045.
NIGERIAN ARMY RECRUITMENT 75 IRR APPLICATION FORM 2016/2017 IS OUT . BASIC REQUIREMENTS.
Possess a minimum of 4 credits in not more than 2 sittings WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. One of the credits must be English Language.In addition to above qualification, those applying as tradesmen women must also posses OND/Trade Tcst/City and Guild Certificate. Details arc available on the website.
Be between the ages of 18 – 22 years for non tradesmen women while tradesmen women must be between the ages of 18 – 26years by 1st June 2016.THIS IS TO INFORM All THE CANDIDATES THAT IS APPLYING FOR NIGERIA ARMY 75RRI INTAKE RECRUITMENT.GOOD NEWS TO YOU ALL, CONTACT ME FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, AND TO ALSO ASSIST YOU IN YOUR ADMISSION TO MAKE SURE YOUR NAME IS OUT { 08072606176
Hello Able Men and Women and Gallant youth [ boys and girls].
I Am Major General KADIRI, From The Nigeria Army, The Nigeria Army Recruitment, 75Regular Intake, (75rri 2016/2017) If You Know You Apply For The 75rri Recruitment Non Trade Men\And Women 2016/2017 And You Need assistance to be Shortlisted Or Any Assistance Into The Nigeria Army, contact major general KADIRI on 08102610845 / 07068039604.
The Pr-Selection Examination Will Take Place At The Center Choice Of each Candidate On 28th May 2016, If You You are Desperate To Join The Nigeria Army and you need assistance contact major General KADIRI on 08102610845 / 07068039604.
To Secure Your Details For You, I Have That Power And Influence to do it for you.
08102610845 / 07068039604.
08102610845 / 07068039604
HELLO NIGERIAN, I AM MAJOR GENERAL ” JOHN ADEBAYO ” The Nigerian Army 75RRI Regular Recruits Intake (75RRI) for tradesmen/women and non-tradesmen/women recruitment form is almost kicking off on May 21st 2016. Applications are free of Charge.
Applicants are invited from suitably qualified candidates to the 2016 Nigerian Army 75 Regular Recruits Intake (75RRI) for tradesmen/women and non-tradesmen/women.
If you have apply already and you need assistance contact I MAJOR GENERAL JOHN ADEBAYO FOR ASSISTANCE ON 08133823045.
08133823045
* NIGERIAN DEFENCE ACADEMY. { NDA }
* ARMY RECRUITMENT 75RRI. { 75RRI }
*AIRFORCE RECRUITMENT. { NAF }
I HAVE THE POWER AND FLUENCE TO DO IT WHETHER YOU WRITE THE EXAM OR NOT.
08133823045.
08133823045.
NDA CADET ADMISSIONS 2016 For those who were not Selected for interview and need assistance for your name to be on the 2nd Batch (Submentary list) for successful admission into the NDA 68RC Admission… Kindly Contact the Admin on (07062659821) for assistance.. Selected candidates for NDA 68RC MUST come along with the ORIGINAL copies of their credentials which include First School Leaving Certificate, Primary School Testimonial, School Certificate Results NECO/WAEC, Senior Secondary School Testimonials, Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age and Letter of State of Origin. Each candidate must also present the original copy of his/her Parent/Guardian Consent Form (Any candidate who fails to present originals of the stated documents will not be accepted into the Academy). In addition, successful candidates are to come along with the following items br /> a.Two pairs of white shorts. b. Two pairs of white trousers. c. Two white shirts (long sleeves). d. Two pairs of white socks. e. Two pairs of white canvas shoes. f. One lounge suite (dark colour). g. Two pairs of blue shorts and white round neck vests. h. One pair of black trousers. i. One belt (preferably black). j. One pair of black cover shoes. k. Black polish, brushes, shaving kit and toiletries. l. Two white bed sheets and pillow cases for 8 spring bed. m. One black rubber-strapped digital quartz wristwatch. n. Female candidates should come along with the following items in addition br /> (1) Two pairs of trouser suits. (2) Two lounge skirts. (3) One pair of black low heel cover shoes. (4) Two pairs of black or blue short tight. For those who were not Selected for interview and need assistance for your name to be on the 2nd Batch (Submentary list) for successful admission into the NDA 68RC Admission… Kindly Contact the Admin on (07062659821) for assistance
Hello Able Men and Women and Gallant youth [ boys and girls].
I Am Major General KADIRI, From The Nigeria Defence Academy regular course 2016/2017 session and The Nigeria Army Recruitment, 75Regular Intake, (75rri 2016/2017) If You Know your name is not among the NDA batch [ A/B ] list. or your apply For The 75rri Recruitment Non Trade Men\And Women 2016/2017 And You Need assistance to be Shortlisted Or Any Assistance Into The Nigeria Army, contact major general KADIRI on 08102610845 / 07068039604.
The Nigerian Defence Academy [NDA] interview we commece in Kaduna and Pr-Selection Examination Will Take Place At The Center Choice Of each Candidate On 28th May 2016, If You are Desperate To Join The Nigeria Army and you need assistance contact major General KADIRI on 08102610845 / 07068039604.
To Secure Your Details For You, I Have That Power And Influence to do it for you.
08102610845 / 07068039604.
08102610845 / 07068039604
* NDA.REGULAR COURSE 2016/2017 SESSION.
* 75RRI RECRUIT 2016/2017
…Hello Nigerians,I Am Major General Ade Gbenga,From The Nigeria Army,The Nigeria Army Recruitment,75Regular Intake,(75rri 2016\2017)If You Know You Apply For The 75rri Recruitment Non Trade Men\And Women 2016\2017 And You Need Help To Be Shortlisted Or Any Assistance Into The Nigeria Army,Call:07038517949,The Per-Selection Examination Will Take Place At The Center To Choice Of A Candidate On 28May 2016,If You Want To Join The Nigeria Call General Ade Gbenga,07038517949 To Secure Your Details For You,you will get the recruitment by my power….
75RRI Screening Programme:
This is to inform all the Candidates for the Nigeria army recruitment 2016 are to visit this website from 26 May, 2016 to confirm if you have been shortlisted for the Pre-Screening Examination.
Pre-screening exam will take place on 28 May, 2016 at the centre you had chosen when completing the application form. All candidates should attend the exam with HB pencil and eraser.
Note: For Any candidates whose name is not shortlisted for the Pre-Screening Examination Should Contact the Admin on 07058908455 to be shortlisted Successfully and for your name to be Selected among the Candidates going direct to the Depot for Training in Zaria.
75 RRI ZONAL SCREENING.
Instructions to Applicants:
1. The recruitment exercise will commence with the Pre-Screening Examination to be written by candidates shortlisted based on general suitability criteria for service in the Nigerian Army.
2. List of candidates shortlisted for the Pre-Screening Examination will be published on this website. All applicants are advised to check this websitefrom 26th-May-2016 to confirm if they have been shortlisted.
3. Pre-Screening Examination will hold on 28-May-2016 nationwide in the centrespublished below. Shortlisted candidates are to attend the Pre-Screening Examination at the centre they had chosen when completing the application form.
4. Candidates that participated in the Pre-Screening Examination are to check this website on 2-June-2016 for the list of successful candidates for the Zonal Screening Exercise.
5. The Zonal Screening Exercise will hold on 12-25 – June-2016 at the designated Zonal Centres. Successful candidates from the Pre-Screening Examination are to attend at the Zonal Screening Centres for their respective states of origin.
6. Candidates selected at the Zonal Screening Exercise will immediately commence training at The Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria.
7. Note: For Any candidates whose name is not shortlisted for the Pre-Screening Examination Should Contact the Admin on 07058908455 to be shortlisted Successfully and for your name to be Selected among the Candidates going direct to the Depot for Training in Zaria.
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE GENERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIANS
Nigerian Army 75RRI recruitment 2016/2017. If you know you want to become a Nigeria soldiers, Army or anyone who love to serve his/her fathers land, Candidates should call for help or assistance to secure your details into Nigerian Army 75rri this season. Any candidates who call for help he or she will be recruit weather you write the exam or not application details must be out to be shortlisted call:mobile 07035958307,i am major general ade gbenga i have that power to do it for you…
THE Full List of candidates who were successful for the year 2016 75TH(RRI) per-screening examination for tradesmen/women and non-tradesmen/women has been released.
Note: For Any candidates whose name is not shortlisted for the Zonal-Screening Should Contact the Admin on 09030967161,09030981103,07063626645 to be shortlisted
successfully and for your name will also be selected among the Successful Candidates going direct to the Depot for Training in Zaria.
The Zonal Screening Exercise will hold on 12-25 – June-2016 at the designated Zonal Centers. Successful candidates from the Pre-Screening Examination are to attend at the Zonal Screening Centres for their respective states of origin. Candidates selected at the Zonal Screening Exercise will immediately commence training at The Depot, Nigerian
Army, Zaria
I HAVE THE POWER AND INFLUENCE TO SHORTLIST ANY CANDIDATE THAT HAS NOT BEEN SHORTLISTED FOR THE 75RRI RECRUIT AND NIGERIAN DEFENCE ACADEMY [ NDA ] CONTACT ME ON 08102610845 FOR URGENT ASSISTANCE.
Dear applicant for the Nigeria Army 75rri regular intake recruit, am here to announced to you that the candidate successful shortlisted list for the zonal screening we be commencing on 12 end on 25 of June 2016, if you know you have not been shortlisted for the zonal screening, better contact major general KADIRI on 08102610845 for an urgent assistance.
I HAVE THE POWER AND INFLUENCE TO SHORTLISTED ANY CANDIDATE THAT HAS NOT BEING SHORTLISTED. CONTACT FOR ASSISTANCE 08102610845.
Instructions to all 75RRI Applicants:
This is to inform all the Candidates that participated in the Pre-Screening Examination are to check the website on for the list of successful candidates for the Zonal Screening Exercise. Any Candidates who didn’t pass the Pre-screening Should Contact Admin on 07037644145, to any assistance for him/her to make it to the Zonal Screening and also direct to the depot for training in Zaria. Contact Admin on 07037644145,for any assistance
Please Note:- For Any candidates whose name is not shortlisted for the Zonal-Screening Should Contact the Admin on 07037644145, 07037644145 to be shortlisted successfully and for your name will also be selected among the Candidates going direct to the Depot for Training in Zaria.
ANNOUNCEMENT! ANNOUNCEMENT!! ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
I AM MAJOR GENERAL ADE ADEBAYO FROM THE NIGERIAN ARMY 75RRI REGULAR INTAKE, IF YOU KNOW YOU APPLY FOR THE 75RRI RECRUIT AND YOU HAVE NOT BEEN SHORTLISTED AND YOU ARE WILLING TO SERVE YOUR FATHER LAND CONTACT ME AND CALL ME ON 09039794012 FOR URGENT ASSISTANCE.
I have the power and influence to shortlist any candidate that has not been shortlisted for the zonal screening exercise. 75RRI and NDA.
Call for urgent assistance to be shortlisted within six hours, opportunity come but once, you must joined the 75rri session 2016.
09039794012.
09039794012.
FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION HOW LONG WILL YOU KEEP FAILING, YOU MUST BE RECRUITED THIS SEASON 75RRI 2016 SESSION.
JUST CALL FOR URGENT SHORTLIST WITHIN SIX HOURS 07068039604.
I HAVE THE POWER AND INFLUENCE TO SHORTLIST ANY CANDIDATE THAT HAS NOT BEEN SHORTLISTED AND ALSO SECURE CANDIDATE DETAIL.CALL MAJOR GENERAL ” AYO ADE ” on 07068039604. FOR URGENT SHORTLIST AND SECURE OF DETAIL.
Hello able youth of Nigeria that apply for the Nigeria Army 75RRI Recruitment Regular Intake.
(75rri 2016\2017)If you know you apply for the 75rri Recruitment Non Trade Men/Women 2016/2017 and you and you have not been shortlisted, contact major general AYO ADE 07068039604.
If you know you have not been shortlisted, better contact major general AYO ADE 07068039604 for urgent shortlist immediately.
07068039604
I HAVE THE POWER AND INFLUENCE TO SHORTLIST ANY CANDIDATE THAT HAS NOT BEEN SHORTLISTED AND ALSO SECURE CANDIDATE DETAIL.
07068039604.
07068039604
THE ABLE YOUTH, THE GALLANT SOLDIERSthe OF NIGERIAN I AM MAJOR GENERAL ” IBRAHIM AYODELE ” FROM THE NIGERIA ARMY 75RRI RECRUIT.
If you apply for the 75rri recruit 2016 session and you know you have not been shortlisted for zonal screening and you willing to serve your father land contact me 09059924152.
I have the power influence to shortlist any candidate for the zonal screening exercise whether you go for the zonal or not your name we be among the batches A/B successful candidate list that we attend the zonal screening and we be recruited immediately, with my power and influence.09059924152.
YOU MUST CONQUER THIS YEAR RECRUITMENT, JUST CALL FOR URGENT ASSISTANCE TO BE SHORTLIST FOR THE ZONAL SCREENING 09059924152. 09059924152.
Hello Nigerians….i am major general Ade gbenga from the Nigeria Army, If you know you wrote the Nigeria-army Examination 28th may 2016,the successful list will be out and you want your name to be out on the successful list,for the candidate that will get the recruitment of the Nigeria Army. So many candidate dont know that after writing the Army Exam they need to secure their details so that their names can be out.but i am here to give help and assistance to anyone who is willing to get into the
Nigeria Army Recruitment.contact me on,07038517949 for help an urgent appointment because the Zonal Screening Exercise is on June 12th ends on 25th,i want to use this time to tell those that really needs this help to join the Nigeria Army Recruitment training.call major general Ade gbenga on,07038517949, and you must go for the army training by my power…
”URGENT SHORTLISTING AND RECRUITMENT TO ZARIA DEPOT 09039794012 / 08133823045”
HELLO MY PEOPLE, I AM MAJOR GENERAL JOHN ADEBAYO AM WILLING TO ASSIST ANY CANDIDATE THAT IS WILLING TO SERVE THEY FATHER LAND WHETHER APPLY FOR THE 75RRI RECRUITMENT FORM OR NOT SHORTLISTED FOR THE ZONAL SCREENING, I WILL DO IT FOR ANY CANDIDATE DIRECT TO ZARIA-DEPOT KADUNA CALL ME ON 09039794012 / 08133823045 FOR URGENT SHORTLISTING AND RECRUITMENT IMMEDIATELY.
I major general JOHN ADE have the power and influence to recruit
any candidate that is interested without wasting time.
Dear applicant for the 75rii recruit all the successful candidate are advice to came to ZARIA DEPOT while recruitment on 26 – 21 June 2016, if you know you have not been shortlisted and you are willing to serve your father land, call for urgent assistance 09039794012 / 08133823045 with power influence i we do it for anyone.
09039794012.
08133823045.
HELLO,NIGERIANS…..i am major General Ade Gbenga from the nigeria army,if you know you worte the Nigeria army Examination,and your name is not out,you want me to help you to join the Nigeria army75 recruitment kindly call me,on:07035958307,if you want to join them for the training that will comment here in zaria,you are going to call me:07035958307 for assistance or to secure your application details,and you want me to help you call me and i have that power and influence to do it for you.
URGENT RECRUITMENT! URGENT RECRUITMENT!! URGENT RECRUITMENT!!! FOR THE 75RRI RECRUIT 2016 SESSION AND REPLACEENT HAS COMMENCE NOW.
IF YOU ARE WILLING TO SERVE YOUR FATHER LAND AND YOU APPLY FOR THE 75RRI RECRUIT AND YOU WERE NOT SHORTLISTED FOR THE ZONAL SCREENING OR YOU NEED A REPLACEMENT FORM, I MAJOR GENERAL ” KADIRI ” HAVE THE POWER AND INFLUENCE TO DO IT FOR YOU, CALL FOR URGENT ASSISTANCE NOW 08102610845.
* REPLACEMENT FORM FOR 75RRI..
* URGENT RECRUIT FOR 75RRI..
Opportunity come but once, don’t let low conscience weigh you down, call for assistance today on 08102610845.
COMING ACROSS THIS MESSAGE IS NOT A MISTAKE, ALSO TRY AND TELL OTHER ABOUT THE GOOD NEWS OF FAVOR .. JUST FOR URGENT RECRUIT AND REPLACEMENT.
08102610845.
08102610845.
We here by inform any candidate that are interest to join the Nigeria Army 75RRI recruitment, or if you know you apply Nigerian Army form for 2016 and you were not shortlisted to join training in Zaria, or you didn’t apply army form and you want to join the recruitment for this season, candidate should contact admin on 070899552214 to join urgently, I HAVE THE POWER AND INFLUENCE TO SHORTLIST ANY CANDIDATE THAT HAS NOT BEEN SHORTLISTED
Good day to you all, My Name is paul bayero danmiru from Kano State. I WANT TO USE THIS
OPPORTUNITY to let you know that admission is currently going on into the Nigeria Defence
Academy (NDA) and if you know you have register for the 2015/2016 67th regular course, and
you need SOMEONE TO help YOU into the NDA,I WILL RECOMMEND YOU TO call Major zamail because
he was the man who God use to help me into the Nigeria Army and make me whom I’m today. The
Major number is ( 08142994725 ) he is capable of helping you into any of the following.
(1) NDA.
(2)Air Force.
(3) ARMY.
(4) Navy.
(5) Immigration.
(6) Custom