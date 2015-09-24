ARMY SET TO CONDUCT SCREENING FOR RECRUITS, TRADES-MEN/WOMEN, NON TRADES-MEN/WOMEN

Uncategorized

The Nigerian Army is set to conduct its screening for Recruits Intake, Trades-Men/Women, Non Trades-Men/Women, in Asaba, Delta State.

This information, contained in a Press Release, titled: CONDUCT OF PRE-SCREENING EXAMINATION INTO THE NIGERIAN ARMY 74 REGULAR RECRUITS INTAKE 2015, FOR TRADES-MEN/WOMEN AND NON TRADES-MEN/WOMEN, issued by the Delta State Ministry of Information and signed by the Director of Information, Mr. Paul Osahor, reads thus:

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public particularly Deltans, that the Pre-Screening Examination into the Nigerian Army for the 74 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI) for Tradesmen/Women and Non-Tradesmen/Women earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday September 26, 2015, at West-End Mixed Secondary School, Asaba has been re -scheduled to hold on Saturday October 3, 2015.

“Applicants are advised to take note of the shift in date of the pre-screening examination exercise and to act accordingly,” the statement concluded.