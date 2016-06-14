ZANNA MOHAMMED IBRAHIM, NEW DELTA POLICE COMMISSIONER RESUMES, MEETS GOV. OKOWA

Uncategorized



The new Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, has resumed duty at Force Headquarters, Asaba, with a promise to consolidate on the successes of his predecessor, Usman Baba Alkali, in the Delta State Command, by sustaining an established cooperation with both senior and junior officers.

CP Zanna Ibrahim was formally welcomed to the Police Headquarters, Asaba, Delta in a brief but precise ceremony, which saw him inspect the Brigade of Guards mounted to receive him, after which he took the mandatory salute and was ushered into the office of the Commissioner of Police, where the formal handover from out-going CP Alkali Baba Usman was performed smoothly.

In a brief interactive chat with selected newsmen who witnessed the short, but well organized handover ceremony, the new Delta Police Commissioner, further pledged to sustain the synergy between the command and other sister security agencies in the state, even as he promised to continue to collaborate with the state government, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the fight against crime.

CP Zanna Ibrahim, however advised a cautious appraisal on the issue of agitators and advocated for dialogue on the Biafra agitations and the Niger Delta struggle. “You cannot quench fire by pouring petrol on it,” he cautioned.

Prior to his arrival to resume at the Police High Command, Asaba, CP Zanna Ibrahim had earlier been led by his predecessor CP Baba Alkali Usman on a homage courtesy call to Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, where he was warmly received and welcomed to Delta State, by the Governor and a top level executive team, including the Delta state Deputy, Barr Kingsley Otuaro and the Delta SSG, Rt. Festus Ovie-Agas, amongst others.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police Solomon Arase, on Sunday, June 6, 2016, had approved the posting of CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim as Delta State Commissioner of Police. Ibrahim replaced Usman Alkali Baba, who himself was transferred to the FCT Police Command, Abuja.

According to the posting, nine Commissioners of Police were affected in the exercise. The posting, which appeared on the NPF website, stated that it was with immediate effect.

The affected Commissioners and their locations included: CP Chika Abubakar Maidana – Yobe State; CP Zannah Ibrahim – Delta State; CP Usman Alkali Baba – FCT; CP Basen Dapiya Gwana – Abia State; CP Jimoh Omeiza Ozi-Obeh – Cross River State; CP Henry Fadairo – Administration, Research and Planning; CP Joshak Habila – Border Patrol; CP Abdul Buba – Communication Force Headquarters; and CP Wilson Inalegwu – Commander Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State.

A statement later issued by Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the deployment was is in line with Section 215 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the commission to appoint Officers to States as Commissioners of Police.

CP Zanna Ibrahim was, until his transfer to Delta State, the Yobe State Commissioner of Police and had also been a former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

Below are photos of the arrival of CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, his visit to Government House, Asaba and the formal handover from former CP Alkali Baba Usman, at Force Headquarters, Asaba, Delta state.

