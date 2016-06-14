UGBOBA MONARCH RECEIVES STAFF OF OFFICE, AS OTUARO CHARGES TRADITIONAL RULERS TO EMBRACE VIRTUES OF DIALOGUE, CONSULTATION

Uncategorized

Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, has implored traditional rulers in the State not to shirk their responsibilities as the chief promoter of the interests of their people, even as he urged them to embrace everyone in their kingdoms/communities.

The Deputy Governor made the asertion on Thursday, 2nd June, 2016, at the presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Obi Ezedinbu Emmanuel Nkebakwu 111, the Obi of Ugboba Kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State.

Barr. Otuaro who urged traditional rulers in the State to leverage on the cooperation of their people for the rapid development of their kingdoms, noted that as Monarchs, they should always employ the democratic virtues of dialogue and consultation in all dealings with the people.

“As an Agricultural community, I encourage the people of Ugboba, especially all youths, farmers and the womenfolk, to take advantage of the various empowerment and wealth creation programs of the State government. Please reach out to various agencies of government and key into the various programs aimed at ensuring the prosperity of Deltans. The Offices of the State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency and Job Creation are constantly open to Deltans”, he stated.

While thanking the Ugboba people for their kind sentiments and confirmation of support for the State government, the Deputy Governor assured them that their requests would be channeled to the appropriate agencies of government for necessary attention.

Barr. Otuaro then congratulated His Royal Majesty, Ezedinbu Emmanuel Nkebakwu 111, on his appointment and recognition as the Obi of Ugboba and wished him God’s guidance, wisdom, good health and many years of peaceful and prosperous reign.

Earlier, a notable son of the soil, Rev (Dr.) John Iloba Nwasor, the Oza of Ugboba, on behalf of Ugboba Kingdom and Ugboba Regency Council, pledged their unflinching support, loyalty, and confidence in the Governor Okowa led administration because of its concern for justice and fair play.

Rev. Nwasor hinted that at this time when Governor Okowa’s SMART Agenda is on, Ugboba will be very relevant in the scheme of things, even as he noted that the kingdom has waterfalls at Owuwu River which could be turned into a tourist attraction thus bringing revenue to government, adding that Ugboba is also among the list of Lignite producing towns currently under exploration.

Reported by Abel JohnGold