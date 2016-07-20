DELTA STATE IS LUCKY TO HAVE OKOWA, SAYS AGBOBU *** Urges Enuha To Stop Attack On Okowa

Uncategorized

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Delta State, Chief Chris Agbobu has taken a swipe at Chief Hyacinth Enuha for scoring the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa low in the provision of amenities.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba on 19/07/16, the former Minister for state for Defence who was accompanied by indigenes of Aniocha South local government area of the state, disclosed that the response was important because, the said Chief Enuha hails from his local government area.

“In the said statement reported by some newspapers, Enuha said to be a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), expressed disappointment with Governor Okowa on the provision of infrastructure and ‘basic amenities,” Chief Agbobu said, observing, “coming from a man whose party has no structure in Delta State and has sensationally failed to execute any project at the federal level, Enuha was only trying to divert attention from the pervading general discontent and feeling of dejection among Nigerians over the inept rulership of the APC as his journey into deceit is aptly demonstrated by the fact that he picked on issues where Senator Okowa has excelled among his peers.”

Chief Agbobu, flanked by top Aniocha South politicians and statesmen including, Delta State Commissioner for Agric, Hon. Austine Chikezie, General Manager Pointer Newspapers, Mr. Bosah Iwobi and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Political matters, Dr. Emmanuel Mafiana, amongst others, noted that Governor Okowa has recorded a string of achievements in the provision of infrastructure, empowerment of youths, rejuvenating technical education, construction of over fifty four roads, among others, emphasising, “as an astute administrator and committed leader, Delta State is immensely lucky to have him (Dr. Okowa) at the helms of affairs at these challenging times.”

While scoring Governor Okowa high in terms of delivery on electoral promises, Chief Agbobu asserted, “Enuha knows too well that Governor Okowa has defied logic with the string of achievements recorded within one year of his taking over the reins of government against the backdrop of huge decline in revenue; so cheap and puerile is Enuha’s propaganda that he is also oblivious of projects sited even in his backyard, his community in Ogwashi-Uku where a number of projects such as the Agidiasei-Edo road with drainage which passes through Enuha’s village, renovation of schools in Aniocha South local government area, rehabilitation/construction of the 7.5 kilometre Ogwashi-Uku/Ubulu-Unor/Ubulu-Uku road, among others are located.”

“As for his illusory expectation that some serial political cross-carpeters like himself who have now made the APC their latest abode will change the fortunes of the party in the state, Enuha is living in false dream where he routinely expects that Deltans will at some point fall for his delusion and deceit; Enuha will do well to appeal to his party leadership at the federal level which has fantastically short-changed the people by crippling the economy and driving businesses and foreign investors to extinction to retrace their steps and put the people first,” Chief Agbobu added.