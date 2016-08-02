UDUAGHAN IS SPECIAL GUEST AT EDITORS’ CONFAB IN PORT HARCOURT

Uncategorized

Former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, will be special Guest of Honour at the 12th edition of All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC) holding from August 3-7 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with the theme ‘Economic Diversification: Agriculture as Option for a Prosperous Nigeria.’

About 300 Nigerian editors, practising farmers, agribusiness financiers, policy makers and captains of industry are expected at the conference, which the host Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said would afford the state the opportunity to showcase its investment potentials.

Uduaghan was chosen to play the role of Special Guest of Honour because of his place in the nation’s history as the governor who made agriculture and non-oil resources as alternative to dependency on crude oil receipts a state policy through ‘Delta Beyond Oil’ initiative. Uduaghan deployed the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) scheme to empower farmers in the state from the field through the value chain, leading to the export of home-gown and processed spices among other products.

The All Nigeria Editors’ Conference is the largest gathering of Nigerian editors. It is a watering hole of ideas that have shaped government policies and programmes over the years.

The maiden edition was held in 2004 at Ada, Osun State and hosted by then Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Subsequent editions have been held in different parts of the country.

The conference also attracts both local and foreign speakers as well as editors from organizations such as West African Editors Forum (WAEF), African Editors Forum (TAEF), World Editors Forum (WEF) and World Association of Newspapers (WAN).

This is the first time the conference is focusing on agriculture in the most pragmatic sense and it is meant to draw the nation’s attention to the limitless opportunities that abound in agriculture.