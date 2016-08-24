AGULU AGOG AS ONYINYE BRINGS COURAGE HOME FOR TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE RITES (Igba-nkwu)

David Diai



The Ancient, historic Town of Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State was agog on Saturday 20th August, 2016, when the family of Col. Reuben Nwako welcomed with open arms and a warm embrace, the family of Chief (Sir.) Paul Ngbanwa of Issele-Nkpitime, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta, into the bosom of the Efele Family Compound, Akajiofor, in Agulu, at the behest of their beautiful daughter, Onyinye Obiajulu Nwako, who was bringing home to Agulu, Mr. Courage Oboli Ngbanwa, the handsome Prince from Issele Mkpitime, to perform the joyous and glorious traditional marriage rites in a ceremony filled with pomp, fanfare and cultural excellence.

Decked in his majestic splendor, complete with his chieftaincy staff, traditional red cap, glittering in his shiny exotic Chocolate coloured attire and beaming with a satisfied smile of happiness and contentment that completely defied the heavy bursts of periodic rain-showers that blessed the occasion, Chief Sir Paul Ngbanwa, the Onwa ne-tili oha of Issele-Nkpitieme and Chairman, Funecolinks Group of Companies, Lagos, accompanied by his elegant and beautiful wife, Chief Mrs. Edith Ngbanwa, the Ugochukwu-Tumeonye of Obior, their beautiful daughters and a colourful delegation of relatives and well wishers from Issele-Mkpitime and all over the Country, came into Agulu, for the sole purpose of taking the beautiful Miss Onyinye Nwako home, as the wife of his son, Courage Ngbanwa, a financial analyst, managing his own thriving financial Company, Divine Ucon Investment Nig. Ltd, Lagos, a daughter in-law to the famous Ngbanwa family and indeed the mother of the next generation of beautiful and gifted Ngbanwa grandchildren to the Glory of God and the enrichment of mankind.

Col. Reuben Igwebike Nwako, on the other hand boasts an intimidating resume. He is the Chairman at Younes Power Systems Nig Ltd, which specializes in Electrical/Electronic Manufacturing. A Former Director Enforcement, NAFDAC; Director of Investigation/operation, as well as Director Forensics, both in the NDLEA, he attended the FBI/DEA Training in Narcotics interdiction, USA,where he majored in Advanced narcotic analyses and Clandestine Lab Investigations, HE served meritoriously in the FDAC, NAFDAC, NDLEA and Nigerian Army, where he rose to become a Colonel.

He is an alumnus of the grreat University of Benin where he bagged a BSc Hons, Medical Microbiology and Bacteriology, boasts a Professional Diploma in Bacteriology and is an Associate Member Institute of Medical Sciences of Nigeria

Col. Nwako was trained in Law Enforcement and Forensics by FBI/DEA IN USA 1996, trained also at the UN Training School Grand Bassam Ivory Coast 1998 on interdiction of Fake Pharmaceuticals, went to the college of Science and Tech Port-Harcourt and where he bagged a GCE A Level London i.e. “Bachelor of Science” or “BS”, GCE ‘A’Level University of London. He has also had stints at the School of Medical Lab Sciences, LUTH and is a Professional Clinical Laboratory Science/Medical Technology/Technologist as well as an Associate Member of the Institute of Medical Lab Sciences of Nigeria.

Sadly however, Col. Nwako lost his dear darling wife, Mrs. Ebele Nwako, who succumbed to lung cancer and passed on to the great beyond just a couple of months ago, but the sad mood was only reflected in his dark glasses and the sober mood of mourning defined by his simple embroidered but well fitted pink caftan suit, complete with black cap, that hugged his still athletic frame several years after his retirement from the Nigerian Army in 1995, where he had served meritoriously for 16 years and 6 months.

The mood of the day became more carnevalesque as the people of Agulu and kinsmen to Col. Nwako started trooping into the spacious Efele Family Compound and not even the happy downpour could dampen the wonderful occasion as Col. Nwako, now in his elements and surrounded by his voluble kinfolk and a smattering array of distinguished retired Major Generals, including our own Umunede born General Mekwunye and flanked with protective solidarity Maj. Gen. R. Nkado, Commanding officer, 68 Military Hospital Command, Lagos and his men in full military uniform, supported by a detachment from Fer Cantonment, Onitsha, prayed for the new couple, wishing them divine blessing including a large family of Six Boys and Six girls.

Miss Onyinye Nwako (Bibble), the bride and beautiful daughter of Col. Reuben Nwako and a graduate of Novena University, in the company of her beautiful sisters and dashing brothers, embraced the rain in her elegant and stylish traditional attires as she danced, waltzed and swaggered not just to the drumbeats of rainfall, which magically energized her with vigour and euphoria, but indeed to the beautiful and popular hip-hop Nigerian songs which belted out by the Mercycrew Disk Jockeys and the well mastered promptings by Somto Orji, who was the MC of the day .

Courage Nganwa himself, a graduate of Book-Keeping from the prestigious Babcock University and already a Master’s degree holder before the age of 26, was the epitome of calmness, as he followed through the well packaged ceremony with a gentle, focused and articulate mien, synonymous with great Financial Analysts, breaking into periodic gleans of satisfied smiles which sparkled with his well groomed beard and lit up his intelligent eyes, as he supported his wife all the way through the performing of all the traditional marriage rites and the final climax which culminated in the cutting of the marriage cake to the great admiration of the gathered well wishers and relatives, there by earning the huge respect and satisfactory nods of content from his father and mother.

Dignitaries at the colourful marriage event included some political leaders from Aniocha North which includes Ogbuefi Nnamdi Mohanye, former Chairman PDP, Aniocha North, Hon. Sunday Young Chukwuedo, former Council Chairman PDP, Aniocha North, Hon. Matthew Chinye, Hon. Anslem Odiakose, Hon. Abania and a host of distinguished media consultants, communications experts, the colourfully dressed umu-nwanyi groups from Issele-Mkpitime, as well as corporate and business moguls like Dr. Feyi Olatoyinbo Managing Director WAFO Nig., Ltd Lagos and member of Island Club, Lagos, Mr. Godwin Odibei, Managing Director PHILGOD CHEM, Lagos and Chief Francis Ogbue all from Lagos.

The high point of the occasion was the blessing of the bride by his father Chief Paul Ngbanwa, after which she was handed a cup of palm wine to locate her husband who, beaming like a happy child who had been found by a loving companion, danced round with her to get her father, Col. Nwako’s blessings, after which they both melted into the warm motherly embrace of Chief Mrs. Edith Ngbanwa, who also blessed them with her great emotion and cheering and ushered them into the matrimonial bliss of their bridal dance as husband and wife.

The newly-weds then joined the Ngbanwa family and their entourage to Issele Nkpitime, where a lavish reception was already in full swing, to plan for the white wedding which will come up real soon.

FLASHPOINT NEWS ONLINE was there live in Agulu and will surely bring you the glorious photos and highlights of that ceremony.

Meanwhile enjoy some of the beautiful moments of the Traditional Marriage between Courage Ngbanwa and Onyinte Nwako, as captured by the candid lens of Alloy, the excellent photographer.







