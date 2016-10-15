ANIOCHA NORTH COUNCILOR SET TO EMPOWER CONSTITUENTS, REHABILITATE WELFARE FACILITIES

Uncategorized

A councilor, Hon. Richard Anonyei, councilor Ward 6, Issele-Azagba/Issele Mkpitime ward, in the Aniocha North Legislative Council, has confirmed arrangements to embark on a ground-breaking empowerment programme and rehabilitation of some critical welfare infrastructure in his Ward.

Hon. Anonyei, who hails from Issele Azagba and is also the Deputy Leader of the Aniocha North Legislative Arm, said that his decision to embark on the empowerment and rehabilitation programme, was inspired by his desire to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people, as he marks the 2nd Anniversary of his election and assumption of office as Councilor representing the good people of Issele Azagba/Issele Mkpitime, in the Aniocha North Legislature, on October 31, 2016.

“I decided to embark on this empowerment and rehabilitation project to show appreciation to our people for the faith and trust reposed in me, by entrusting me with their mandate as their representative in Aniocha North Legislative Arm. It is also to mark my 2nd Anniversary as their representative. We have been elected to serve our people and despite the present recession and harsh economic realities, it is imperative for us to reach out and deliver some democracy dividends to them especially in the critical areas of basic infrastructure and also in assisting our children in their educational pursuits,” he said.

A programme of events released by the Ad-hoc committee set up to supervise the empowerment and rehabilitation event, affirms that Hon. Anonyei, will commence the activities marking his 2nd Anniversary as Councilor, with courtesy calls/working visits to His Royal Majesty, Obi Sir Francis Ijah ll, the Obi of Issele Azagba, His Majesty, Obi Nwaolisa Okwuka I, the Obi of Issele Mkpitime and some prominent citizens, opinion leaders and statesmen in Ward 6, between the 29-30 October, 2016.

The grand finale of the programme will take place on October 31 with an elaborate empowerment ceremony, where school bags, branded exercise books and sets of school band, will be distributed and presented to school children and schools in the two towns that make up Ward 6, as well as soft empowerment packages for some selected youths from the ward.

According to the programme, the schools listed to benefit from the empowerment programme are: Osemeke Primary School, Aniocha North Primary school and Issele-Azagba Mixed secondary school, all in Issele Azagba, as well as Enuofu Primary school and the famous Okalete Mixed Secondary school, both in Issele-Mkpitime, respectively.

The programme further notes that the projects to be undertaken in commemoration of Hon. Anonyei’s 2nd Anniversary celebration as a Councilor include: the perimeter fencing of the Health Centre in Issele-Azagba, Perimeter fencing and rehabilitation work in Aniocha North Primary school, Issele-Azagba, clearing of debris from the main market in Issele-Azagba as well as the erection of a Television viewing centre and installation of a large screen Television at Issele-Mkpitime, to provide recreational outlet, especially for the youths, who have long yearned for such a facility to enable them keep up with their favourite sporting programmes at home, instead of travelling to neighboring towns to watch football matches.