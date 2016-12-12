DTSG Approves Ultramodern Central Secretariat Complex For Asaba

Uncategorized

The Delta State Government has approved the construction of a new ultramodern Central Secretariat complex in Asaba.

Planned to be located between the two state secretariats along Marian Babangida Way, the complex is to give the state workforce a befitting working environment.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who spoke to journalists in Asaba after the State Executive Council meeting, disclosed that all Ministries, Boards and Agencies (MDAs) currently operating in several locations in the state capital will be accommodated in the new complex.

Apart from making the coordination of government activities much easier, the Commissioner for Information said that the new Central Secretariat complex will also save the state government millions of Naira presently being spent on payment of rent for the MDAs operating from rented structures.

Mr. Ukah further revealed that the state government equally approved the upward review of the construction sum for the completion of the Faculty of Law complex at the Delta State University, Oleh campus, in anticipation of the National University Commission (NUC) accreditation of the faculty.

The State Government also approved the expansion of the Effurun -Warri Road into six lanes and the return of the contractor back to site.

Mr. Ukah stated that the decision of the state government to review the scope of the project is part of the quest of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in Delta State to alleviate the suffering of the people and ensure free flow of traffic on the road.

It could be recalled that the state government had earlier stopped the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on the Effurun -Warri Road.