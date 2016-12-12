Uncategorized

Following clarifications with the office of the Vice President of Nigeria, the Delta State Committee on Social Investment Programme (SIP) hereby inform the general public and in particular the shortlisted candidates under the N Power Programme that the screening exercise will re-commence on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 and end on Monday, December 19, 2016.

The state Focal Person for the programme, Mrs. Shimite Bello, in a statement in Asaba stated that the screening exercise will be conducted by Delta State Office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) (in conjunction with designated officials and representatives of the Delta State Committee on the SIP) and will hold at council headquarters of all 25 Local Government Councils across the state.

According to the statement, all 8,421 Delta State indigenes shortlisted under the N Power Programme are requested to report to the council headquarters of their local government of origin for the screening on any of the days stated above.

Mrs. Bello, who is also the Executive Secretary of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Agency, noted that upon completion of the screening exercise, further information on the deployment and posting of successfully screened applicants to primary places of assignment will be communicated in due course.

The statement solicited the cooperation of all and sundry and in particular the shortlisted candidates and will like to reiterate that on no account should any monies be paid to anyone during the screening and the entire duration of the programme.