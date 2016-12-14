YULETIDE: Okowa Calls For A More United Nigeria

Uncategorized

In the spirit of the yuletide, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called for a more united Nigeria where those in positions of authority freely give to the needy in the society.

The governor made the call on 13/12/16, during his annual thanksgiving at the Government House, Chapel, Asaba.

According to Governor Okowa, Nigeria will be a greater country when those in positions of authority are charitable to one another, asserting, “we must learn to live in unity with one another, encourage one another, be supportive of one another realizing that only through being godly that we can make heaven.”

“As politicians, we must care for our constituents, we must learn to give in a godly manner not expecting anything in return,” the governor said, disclosing that the thanksgiving service was necessary because the year, 2016 was turbulent.

He said, “the best way to end the year is by giving thanks to God; 2016 has been challenging to us as a people and as a government; the year has been turbulent with low oil price and pipeline vandalism, but, we have decided to come in thanksgiving to God for keeping us alive and sustaining us to this day.”

“You can never go wrong with God, wherever you are, what are the things you think about? In everything, where do you place God? There is a lot to learn as politicians, civil servants and ordinary Deltans because, at some time in point in your life, you have to understand that the things of the world are vanity; you can only have peace and love when you have God and that is when you can be a happier man,” Governor Okowa who spoke on the theme: “Living the life of service in this challenging time,” stated.

At the well-attended thanksgiving service, Governor Okowa urged the people to be humble and honest, emphasising, “God is calling on all of us to partner with Him, God will promote a new state filled with love when we seek Him, the more we give our lives to God, the more He will continue to bless us as a people and as a state; the gossips, the put-him-down syndrome among us must stop.”

The Chaplain of the Chaplaincy, Venerable Charles Osemene admonished Christians to always live their lives with the consciousness of where they will spend eternity.