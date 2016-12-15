Delta Signs MoU For Devt Of Smart Cities, As Okowa Lists Benefits of Partnership

Uncategorized

In his bid to ensure speedy development of Delta State as encapsulated in the Transformed Environment through Urban Renewal mandate of the SMART Agenda of the Delta State Government, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on behalf of the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kems Infrastructure Solution Limited and Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria for the development of smart cities in the state.

Signing the MoU on 15/12/16, at the Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa stated that the MoU would also bring about innovative ICT solutions that would position the state to tackle challenges as they arise.

“With this partnership which concerns our smart cities, we will have a better management of our security in the state and through the various infrastructural development, our economy and the knowledge of our people will improve,” the governor said.

He continued, “this partnership will be a win-win situation for all of us as both your company, Delta State government and our people will benefit from it.”

Mr Welion Yang, Director, Huawei Technologies Company Limited who spoke at the occasion, thanked Governor Okowa for providing the enabling environment for investments to thrive in the state, assuring that his company would deliver quality products and on time to the benefits of the government and people of Delta State.

While the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Hon. Festus Ovie-Agas signed the MoU on behalf of the government of Delta State, Mr Welion Yang, signed for Huawei Technologies Company Limited and Lilian Ranganath signed on behalf of Kems Infrastructure Support Solutions Limited.

Present at the event include representatives of the companies, members of the Delta State executive council and other top government officials.