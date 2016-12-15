EMPOWERMENT: Okowa Tasks Beneficiaries On Judicous Use Of Items, As Nwokolo Empowers Costituents

Uncategorized

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has charged beneficiaries of various economic empowerment programmes on judicious use of the items.

The Governor stated this on 15/12/2016, at Owa Model Primary School, Boji Boji, during the 2016 Economic Empowerment programme organised by the Member Representing Ika Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Barr. Victor Nwokolo.

Governor Okowa noted that when beneficiaries make judicious use of the items they would become self reliant and more people can then be empowered.

“When you sell the items given to you without using them for the purpose they were provided, the aim of the empowerment is defeated” he said.

The Governor commended Hon. Nwokolo for the empowerment assuring that the State Government will soon appoint Youths and Women Liason Officers in all the Wards in the state by January 2017.

Also speaking the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Barr. Kingsley Esiso commended Hon. Nwokolo for his empowerment which he said was in line with Governor Okowa’s Prosperity Agenda.

Earlier in his speech, Hon Victor Nwokolo said “the economic empowerment programme is geared towards transforming the Ika Nation into a producing community rather than a consuming community” adding that “the Ika women are known for their industry and a little push as this will reveal their ingenuity.”