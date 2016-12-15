Okowa Inaugurates Delta Assembly Service Commission, Calls For Disciplined Civil Service

Uncategorized

Delta State Governor, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has identified indiscipline as one of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria as a country.

Making this disclosure on 15/12/16, in Asaba during the swearing-in ceremony of members of the Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission which has Mrs Josephine Kachikwu as Chairman, the governor emphasised that once discipline is entrenched in public offices, some of the challenges of the country would become a thing of the past.

According to him, “one of the greatest problems we have as a nation is the issue of discipline; discipline is central to sound administrative processes; some persons do not take their responsibilities seriously and it is the duty of the political office holders to ensure that people are disciplined and do their job with all due diligence.”

“Everybody in public office should demonstrate a high sense of probity, accountability, selflessness and transparent patriotism,” he stated.

The governor who commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their cooperation and support despite the recession affecting the country, called on “all workers’ unions in the state to always follow due process in expressing their grievances; the current industrial harmony in the state should be strengthened at all times.”

“I wish to request all civil servants, in deed, all public officers in the state to always demonstrate commitment, loyalty, integrity, and support in the discharge of their responsibilities because, it is in this way, we can leave a legacy of selfless service on the sands of time,” Governor Okowa said, reiterating, “my administration is committed to delivering quality service to the people and in doing so, we are committed to the entrenchment of a culture of selfless and total service, including building a regime of transparency and accountability in all spheres.”

The governor congratulated Mrs. Kachikwu for re-emerging as the Chairman of the Commission which also, has Mr Sunday Ebireri, Christian Iteire, Cordelia Anyagwu, Monday Ishiekwene, Richard Ofenor and Oyazino Ebiakpo as members.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Mrs Kachikwu expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity given her and members of the Commission to serve the state and, thanked Governor Okowa for deeming them fit to serve.

She assured the governor and Deltans that they will carry out their activities diligently to the benefits of government and the people.

