Delta Goes Tough On Cultists, Terrorists, As Okowa Signs 6 Bills Into Law

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said there will be no hiding place for cultists and anyone involved in the act of terrorism in the State as he signs six bills, including the Delta State Anti-Cultism and Anti-Terrorism Bill 2016 into law.

The bills which were presented to Governor Okowa for assent on 15/12/16, by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya and Clark of the Legislature, Mrs Lyna Ochulor include; Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Bill 2016; Delta State Anti terrorism and Anti cultism Bill 2016; Delta State Public Procurement Commission Bill 2016; Delta State Signage and Advertisement Agency Bill 2016; Delta State School of Nursing and Midwifery Bill 2016 and the Delta State Traditional Rulers and Chieftaincy (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, and other principal members of the Delta State legislature were at the event which was also witnessed by the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Hon. Festus Ovie-Agas, Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor, among others.

Governor Okowa while lauding the Legislature for their diligence and cooperation towards having an egalitarian society where there is law and order, emphasised that the bills which were signed into law were important as they would improve the peace, security, socio-economic life of the people and the environment in the state.

He stated that the Delta State Anti-Cultism and Anti-Terrorism law, “is important for the security of life and property in the state and our youths should know that government will not take likely any breach of security, especially people who partake in cultism and terrorism.”

“I want to caution our youths to shun all forms of cultism and terrorism this yuletide period because, if they are caught, the law will take its cause, no matter the position of the person,” Governor Okowa said, disclosing that Delta State Signage and Advertisement Agency law 2016 would bring about smarter cities with proper signage regulations.

Governor Okowa who observed that the school of Nursing located in different areas of the state did not have laws backing up their setting up until yesterday, added that the Delta State Public Procurement Commission 2015 would help improve government procurement process.

The governor used the occasion to commiserate with the legislature for the passing on of the member representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Omawumi Udoh, describing her demise as unfortunate and sad.

Rt. Hon. Igbuya had said the presentation of the bills were in line with their constitutional duties of making laws that would impact positively on Deltans, disclosing that the bills passed through rigorous process before they were passed by the legislature..