Obi Ezeagwuna Unveils Issele-Uku City Gate Amidst Encomiums

The Obi of Issele-Uku and Traditional Head of Ezechima Clan, HRM Obi Engr. Nduka Ezeagwuna II, has unveiled the Issele-Uku City Gate as part of his first assignment immediately after his Coronation and staff of office presented to him by the Delta State Government on the 29th of December, 2016.

The Obi while performing the unveiling of the City Gate, asked God to bless the hands that had contributed towards the project and to use it as a challenge to others to get involved in the business of community development.

Obi Ezeagwuna also prayed for God to give him the wisdom with which to pilot the affairs of the Issele uku community, the Ezechima Clan and beyond, adding that his desire was to see a more united, peaceful and progressive Oligbo Kingdom.

Earlier, the Chairman of Issele-Uku Development Union, Lagos Branch, Mr. Vincent Osiegbu had expressed his appreciation to all that graced the unveiling ceremony of the Issele-Uku Gate, even as he gave a detailed report of how the project was conceptualized, the initial teething problems that had threatened the progress of work and the eventual completion of the project.

He equally called for donations to support the group and put finishing touches to the project and promised that transparent utilization of community funds would always form the cardinal agenda of the Lagos Branch of IDU, even after his tenure as Chairman, had elapsed.

High points of the brief but historic ceremony, was the official cutting of the Issele-uku city Gate tape by HRM Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II and a spontaneous fund raising, which once again, highlighted the giving spirit of Oligbo as some prominent Oligbo sons who had come to witness the event, donated handsomely to support the good work done by Lagos IDU.

Some of the personalities who graced the ceremony included: Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi FNSE, Chief Ike Odoe (Oji-Oba of Issele-Uku), Barr. Ken Mozia SAN, Barr. Mrs. Ada Josephine Kachikwu, Chief Innocent Ikpeamanam Nwakpati (Omeogor of Issele-Uku), Chief Anthony Nwabuotu (Ide of Issele-Uku), Prince Ibe Ozoma, Brig. Gen. Fred Chijuka, Barr. Cyril Ashibuogwu (IDU National President), Mr. Isikwe Adigwe (Retired NNPC Management Staff), Senator Nwajei, Prince Mike Akeh, Mr. Uche Chiejine and a host of others.

Ace broadcaster and renowned anchor man for the event, Mr. Chukwudi Okolie Ugbaja mastered the ceremony excellently with his usual impeccable eloquence, suave moderation professional finesse.

Reported by Patrick Ochei.