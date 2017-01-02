PRESIDENT BUHARI CONGRATULATES OBI EZEAGWUNA (II) OF ISSELE-UKU

Uncategorized

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna ll, the Obi of Issele-uku, on his coronation as the 20th King of Issele-uku in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State.

The President’s congratulatory message was delivered through the Nigeria Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, when he paid courtesy call on the Obi in his Oligbo Palace at Issele-Uku, after he was presented with his Staff of Office by the Delta State government.

Dr. Kachikwu, who represented President Buhari at the Coronation ceremony, said that he was particularly happy for the Obi’s successful enthronement and while praying that God would give him the much needed wisdom to lead his people, added that the federal government would continue to uphold the traditional institution in high esteem.

The Minister, who is also the Odogwu of Onicha Ugbo, was accompanied on the visit by was accompanied to the Palace by the member representing Aniocha North State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, as well as other emissaries of the President and notable statesmen of Aniocha North LGA, including Chief Kan Iwelumo , the Alibo of Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom and Chief Jaunty Okwudi, the former Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government, amongst others.