FIDEL ONWODI, CHAIRMAN, DIDOZ NIGHT CLUB, ASABA, BURIES FATHER IN-LAW IN IMO STATE

fidelThe remains of Late Mr. Nicholas Ohaegbulam Ajagba, the Father-in-law to the Chairman/CEO of Didoz Night Club, Asaba, Engr. Fidel Onwodi has been laid to rest, in Imo state.

fidel8Late Mr. Nicholas Ohaegbulam Ajabga who died at the age of 74 years, was laid to rest in his Country Home, Umuohiagu recently after a funeral Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, Umuohiagu in Ngorokpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

fidel6In his homily at the funeral Mass, the Parish Priest of the Catholic Church, Rev. Father Oscar Onakanuba described the Late Nicholas Ohaegbulam Ajagbu as a committed Catholic that had great love for God and things of God, stressing that his demise was an act of God and not that of man.

fidel5Rev. Fr. Onakanuba said that his death was a great call to rest by God, having completed and added value to the world that he met, stressing that God have given him the grace of being welcome in the Eucharist.

fidel2He therefore admonished the Children and other family members of the decease to emulate his virtues of selflessness and determination, affirming that as Catholics, they should continue to pray for his repose in the hope of resurrection.

fidel1In his tribute, the Chairman/CEO of Didoz Night Club, Engr. Fidel Onwodi expressed his love for his Father-in-law, while describing him as a loving father that was gifted with great wisdom, adding that he would miss greatly his kind words, even as he prayed for his gentle soul to continue to rest in perfect peace.

fidel13Paying a solemn tribute to her late father, the first daughter, Mrs. Chinyere Onwodi, who is also the wife to Engr. Fidel Onwodi described him as her hero and acknowledged the fact that he taught her to love, respect and show empathy at all times.

fidel9She appreciated the father for making her experience the love of a father and promised to uphold all the noble virtues that he was known for.

fidel16The occasion which was transformed into a carnival of sorts by different dancing groups from Issele-Mkpitime, the Home town of Eng. Fidel Onwodi was attended by relatives and friends of Engr. and Mrs. Fidel Onwodi as well as staff of Didoz Night Club among others.

 

 Report, Photos by Chijioke Ugbolue

