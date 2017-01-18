Uncategorized

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has called on all well meaning Nigerians especially Deltans to support the efforts of the Federal and State government in bringing peace to the Niger Delta especially the oil bearing communites.

Governor Okowa was speaking while reacting to a statement credited to Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, in which he was quoted to have dismissed the benefits of the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and also insinuated that the Urhobo ethnic nationality was taken for granted.

In a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, on January 18, 2016, Governor Okowa expressed concern that Olorogun Gbagi, a notable son of Delta State who have had the privilege of serving as a Federal Minister could proceed to pooh-pooh the laudable objectives of the fact-finding mission of the Vice President, a gesture described by many as a confidence building process.

“Reading through the statement credited to Gbagi, I found it very disturbing that someone who should be much more concerned about how we can build more bridges of unity rooted in equity, fairness and ethnic harmony, could descend to the arena to fan the embers of ethnic disunity and hatred, how could anybody imagine that as a Governor who had enjoyed and continue to enjoy the cooperation of royal fathers from across the different ethnic groups in the state, will take steps that will undermine the revered stool of our royal fathers, let alone taking a very well respected ethnic group like the Urhobos for granted,” the Governor stressed

“It is further condemnable for anyone to disparage the Office of the Vice President more so when the sacrifice and the efforts of the Vice President is already engendering confidence in the entire Niger Delta region.

“I must make it clear that our determination to foster lasting peace that will pave way for a genuine development of the region can not be sacrificed on the alter of politics of convenience laced in the guise of being an ethnic champion, as a Governor, I shall continue to defend our people”

Governor Okowa thanked the traditional rulers and all stakeholders for their cooperation and understanding towards restoration of lasting peace in the region.