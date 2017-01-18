DELTA READS RIOT ACT TO CONTRACTORS

Uncategorized

Delta state government will henceforth pay only certified road contracting firms who have completed their projects in accordance with the required standard and specifications.

The state commissioner for works Chief James Augoye who disclosed this when he inspected ongoing road projects in warri, Uvwie , Effurun, Ughelli, Isoko and Udu local government areas rcently, maintained that government had commissioned various authorities to thoroughly supervise road projects.

Chief Augoye said the Okowa administration was poised to providing sustainable roads network and would not condone shabbily done jobs.

He asked the contracting firm handling the Ugbolokposo-Alegbo road in Uvwie local government area to repair the failed portions and expand the drainage which would be linked to discharge into a natural water way.

Chief Augoye instructed the disilting of drains at the 7.9kilometres Ekakpamre, Ekrokpe-Usiefurun-Orhunworun road and heightening of the culvert which was the major reason the road failed earlier.

The works commissioner directed the site engineer to carry out a comprehensive study to ascertain if another culvert should be constructed and fill portions road of the road which have clay materials with boulders and sharp sand, even as he condemned the alleged hostility experienced by the contracting firm handling the rehabilitation and overlay of the 8.7 kilometres Ozoro-Oleh road in isoko north local government area.

Chief Augoye also inspected the rehabilitation of PTI/Jakpa road, Effurun market, the 1.1 kilometre Okpe-Olomu road in Ughelli North and the rehabilitation of the NPA by-pass starting from the New Port to the Old Port gate in Warri South Local Government Area where he explained that a soil test was done before embarking on the concrete pavement choice of road adding that a fresh level would be drawn for the drainage to align it with the reversion of the discharge point at the Miller waterside check point to discharge into the swamp.

The Delta State Works Commissioner however bemoaned the attitude of residents dumping refuse into the drains saying it would block the drains and do no good when the rains start.

Some residents who spoke commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for swiftly repairing the road.