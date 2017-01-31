GROUP CAUTIONS NIGERIANS TO SHUN RUMOURS ON BUHARI’S HEALTH

A Group, the Niger Delta Youth Democrats for Good Governance, NDYDGG, has called on Nigerian to shun rumours and other unsubstantiated negative reports on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, even as it has urged the Presidency to continue to allay growing uncertainties and re-assure the nation with accurate information on the President’s condition.

The President of the group, Comrade Thompson Robert Fuoye, who gave

this admonition after an emergency meeting of the NDYDGG to access the state of the nation, equally called on Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state to forget political differences and use his position, as the oldest serving S/South governor and a leader in the zone, to convene a meeting of the S/South governors Forum in Yenagoa, to

deliberate on matters affecting the region.

Fuoye, who is also a strong contender for the President of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, in the forthcoming elections, said, “I want to caution Nigerians to shun rumours surrounding the health of President Buhari and also advise the Presidency to continue to give Nigerians

accurate and timely information on his health. We all know that death is inevitable and the Presidency has done well by debunking the initial rumours, but they must continue to inform us because the President is our

property and we deserve to know his condition always”, he said.

“I also want to urge Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state, to use his position as a political leader and the oldest serving governor in the region to call his brother governors of the S/South region together in Yenagoa, to deliberate on how to move the Niger Delta forward. The Federal government has now indicated willingness in the development of the region and this is the time for Governor Dickson, to play the leadership role which his position has conferred on him and put political differences aside, in the interest of the Niger Delta”, Fuoye added.