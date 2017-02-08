DELTA ONLINE PUBLISHERS FORUM INAUGURATED, TASKED ON CREDIBLE, BALANCED, OBJECTIVE NEWS

Uncategorized

Oghara : Online Publishers in Delta State have been tasked to promote credible and balanced news reportage on their internet portals and social media platforms both in the State and beyond, with a view to reflecting standard ethnical journalism.

This was the resolution made by members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), during the inaugural meeting of online publishers in Delta State, held at Niko Palace, Oghara, Ethiope West LGA.

The newly inaugurated group unanimously agreed to chat a new course in online newspaper publishing and the meeting which was attended by notable online publishers across the state urged its members to uphold the ethics and practice of standard journalism by ensuring that their stories are credible, balanced and objective,

While stressing that members should see the society as their constituency, the DOPF cautioned that practitioners should avoid sensationalism and sectional reportage capable of creating chaos in the polity and society.

For effective and smooth running of the body, an Executive Council was appointed with Enebeli Emmanuel, Publisher of http://www.ndokwarepoters.com as Chairman, Shedrack Onitsha, Publisher, http://www.advocateng.com as Secretary, and Kparobo Markson Ehvwubare, Publisher, http://www.sunreporters.com as Organizing Secretary.

The new three member Executive was given the mandate to among other functions; draw up a workable constitution and code of conduct for members, as well as fine tune the aims and objectives of the body.

They are also to liaise with the national body of Online Publishers and synergize with the Nigeria Union of Journalists to promote professional standards among online publishers in Delta State and check the activities of quacks masquerading as online publishers.

Those present at the meeting included: Enebeli Emmanuel, publisher, http://www.ndokwarepoters.com; Shedrack Onitsha, publisher, http://www.advocateng.com; Kparobo Markson Ehvwubare, publisher, http://www.sunreporters.com; Asiayei Enaibo, representing the publisher, http://www.gbaramatuvoice.com; Ebule Anthony, publisher,

www.freshangleng.com; and Chukwudi Abiandu, publisher, http://www.bannermedianetwork.blogspot.com.

Others are; Okies Okpormor, publisher, http://www.reformeronline.com; Comrade Joe Ogbodu, publisher, http://www.bigpenngr.com; Comrade Omafume Amurun, publisher, http://www.deltanewsroom.com; Comrade Christian Ashaiku, publisher, http://www.superioradioandtelevision.com and Comrade Onyenweli Mercy, publisher, crusaidersvoicecommunicationplus.com.

Those who sent in apologies for not making it to the meeting but have indicated interest to be members of DOPF include; Comrade Itoje of http://www.gt9ja.com, Albert Ograkia of blanknews.com, comrade Laba Oghenekewve of http://www.urhobotoday.com and Comrade Okonta of asabapost.com, amongst others.