NIGER DELTA: Okowa Urges UK, Others To Invest in Employment Generating Ventures

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the United Kingdom and other countries with business interests in the Niger Delta region, to invest in more employment generating initiatives, as a way of consolidating on the existing peace in the region and creating a more conducive environment for their ventures to thrive.

The Delta Governor, who made this plea when the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba on 10/02/17, said that anything that will create more job opportunities for the youths in the region should be encouraged.

“I want to reassure you that peace has returned to Delta State and we look forward to having investors from the UK and other European countries; Delta State is blessed with fertile land apart from being rich in oil and gas, and we are encouraging our youths to go into agriculture to be employers of labour; we are giving hope to our youths,” Governor Okowa said.

While noting that most of the crises in the region were blown out of proportion, the governor disclosed that only the creeks of the state was affected by the pipeline vandalism asserting, “we had some pipeline vandalism in some parts of the state but, efforts have been made for us to achieve peace which led to the Vice President visiting the state and the people are further encouraged to strengthen the existing peace.”

“One of the issues at stake was the Maritime University and it is receiving deserved attention; it is our hope that the peace process will be consolidated within the next few months,” he added.

Governor Okowa assured investors that the state was not only safe and investment friendly but that his administration was committed to ensuring quick returns on investments for companies doing business in the state.

Mr. Arkwright had in his speech said, he was in the state to look at areas of economic benefits for his country, observing that Delta was one of the key states in the country.