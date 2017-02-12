NWAOBOSHI RESTATES COMMITMENT TO DELIVERING DEMOCRATIC DIVIDENDS TO ANIOMA NATION, LISTS NDDC PROJECTS EARMARKED FOR DELTA NORTH AREA

Uncategorized

Chuks Otutu

Senator (Barr.) Peter O. Nwaoboshi, representing Delta north senatorial district at the National Assembly, has renewed his commitment to ensuring that democratic dividends were delivered in all nooks and crannies of the Anioma Nation.

Senator Nwaoboshi who is also the senate committee chairman on Niger Delta affairs, made this assertion at the Delta north PDP enlarged Leaders and stakeholders’ meeting at Ogwashi uku, Friday, February 10, 2017.

Sen. Nwaoboshi thanked all for their encouragement, support and prayers during the unveiling of his foundation and Delta North Empowerment programme held last year. He noted that the successes recorded during the empowerment programme wouldn’t have been possible without their support and prayers.

He tasked the leaders and Stakeholders of the party to ensure proper supervision and monitoring of the beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme, with a view to ensuring that they made judicious use of the items presented to them during the programme. He further said that preparations for the second phase of the empowerment scheme was under way, as he was ready to dole out thirty million naira (N30m) next month, March for that. He prayed them to continue to pray and support him.

On the state of infrastructural development he attracted to his constituencies, he listed some of the road projects attracted to Anioma Nation through his NDDC led Senate committee to include:

1.Construction of Ekeruche street in Obiaruku,Ukwuani LGA

2.Construction of Obodogba- Ogbe Ozoma link road in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA.

3.Construction of 1km road in Amai-Ezhionum junction to Ezhionum town hall.

4.Construction of Alamaossai/Isumpe road in Kwale, Ndokwa west LGA.

5.Construction if Onwuegbuzie idumu Ogwude-prof Osamir-idumu okogwu-Ihonir to st Roses- in Ogwashi Uku ,Aniocha South LGA . 1.3km.

Five other projects at Ika south which he could not name off heart. Construction of two schools to be equiped with one thousand chairs and tables in Ika south, amongst others. He gave also said that the bidding process are still ongoing, stressing that he was not the one to award contracts but he could facilitate to make sure that any Anioma company which qualified could get the job.

On the proposed inclusion of the Ndokwa Nation into the presidential Amnesty programme which he was also at the fore front, Sen Nwaoboshi informed his party faithful that Engr GOC Amuchi, former director- general of FERMA has been saddled with core responsibility of coordinating the programme, even as he assured all that he will leave no stone unturned in his desire to ensuring that Ndokwa youths are inculcated into the scheme.

He advised those in charge of the amnesty programme to make sure that the process of selecting beneficiaries was fair, warning that a situation where people would favour their girl friends or relations would not be taken.

He expressed his appreciation to the National Assembly members from the Delta North for the harmonious working relationships with him and support, pleading with them to keep the tempo.

He equally used the opportunity to call on all Anioma indigenes to remain supportive of the Sen Okowa led prosperity for all Deltans Government, to enable him succeed in his quest to bringing prosperity to all nooks and crannies of the state, in line with his avowed mantra of prosperity for all Deltans.

REPORTED BY SPON MEDIA TEAM