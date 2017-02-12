OKOWA, IDUH CALL FOR STRENGTHENING OF THE PDP AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

Uncategorized

David Diai.



Members and leaders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, have been admonished once again to eschew favoritism, godfatherism and other traits that are likely to cause disaffection amongst party faithful, especially during elections into party offices, even as leaders have been cautioned to ensure that the true beneficiaries of the various empowerment programmes of the party are those who really deserve to be empowered.

This call was made by the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Delta North PDP Chairman Hon. Moses Iduh, during the Delta North Senatorial meeting of the PDP held at Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State, on Friday February 10, 2017.

In his comments, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa urged members of the PDP to engage in actions that will strengthen the party to enable it emerge victorious in future elections.

According to the governor, “we should ensure that there are no more factions in our party, we should be more united and committed to the ideals of the party to enable us win in elections.”

Governor Okowa kicked against segregation in the party as a result of individual’s interest for elective offices, noting that such would demoralize the interests of active members of the party.

“Chairmen of the party, especially, at the local government levels should not be seen to be identifying with aspirants for elective positions, or seen to be taking sides but should be neutral,” the governor said, adding, “for empowerment programmes, don’t nominate only your relations because, you will demoralize active members of the party by doing that.”

On the forthcoming local government elections in the state, Governor Okowa stated, “it is too early to heat up the polity because of elections; I emerged through transparent primaries and as such, there will be nothing like leaders’ or Dr Okowa’s candidate; there will be no imposition of candidates for elections, so don’t come to me because I don’t know you,” he warned aspiring office seekers.

Speaking further Okowa said, “Where there is no consensus candidate, then there must be primaries for the people’s choice to emerge, because whoever is chosen must be done by the people. It is too early to start spending money so don’t go and sell your house or property now so that you will not become poor by the time of the election,” he stressed.

Governor Okowa, who further affirmed that his administration had expanded its roads construction effort by awarding the contract for several new roads, particularly in Aniocha South and the Ndokwa axis, equally called on party members and Deltans to be involved in the monitoring of government projects being executed in their areas.

“We should monitor projects being executed in our communities; when they are good, we should commend the contractors but, when they are not okay, we should draw the attention of appropriate authorities because, my administration is committed to executing projects that will stand the test of time,” he pledged.

The governor, who commended members of the party in the state for ensuring that the party remains strong, also expressed his appreciation to the chairman of the party in the district, Hon. Moses Iduh for his commitment towards calling regular meetings of the party in the area, as well as Party Chairman in the Local Government Areas for their all inclusive leadership and committed efforts at ensuring that party unity and harmony is sustained amongst members and across all the wards in their respective councils.

“I also want to advise the party chairmen to maintain a cordial relationship with their Local Government council chairmen in order to ensure a smooth working relationship. Our party leaders not to relent in their drive to attract more members to the party fold in view of all forthcoming elections and finally let me state that this is our (Delta North) government and those who are in the habit of criticizing their own should stop,” he noted with emphasis.

Earlier, Hon. Iduh in his address, said, “2017 is a turning point for our party in the senatorial district, particularly with regards to the awakening of party spirit through sustained regular meetings at the wards and local government areas,” and commended Governor Okowa for making the party proud by executing people-oriented projects.

Hon. Iduh who also frowned at reports that those saddled with carrying out the party’s empowerment programmes had empowered their girlfriends and cronies, instead of hard working party members and equally listed themselves as beneficiaries, equally expressed dismay that some party leaders were forming independent political structures and convening meetings without recourse the appropriate level party chairman and warned that any party member, no matter how highly placed, must seek clearance from the party leadership before engaging in such activities.

While urging all LGA Chairmen of the party to, as a matter of urgency, draw up their monthly meeting time-table for 2017, Hon. Iduh warned that the era of party leaders feeding fat on multiple aspirants for elective positions, by allowing them to spend money on consultations and ‘kola nuts wedge’, only to be shortchanged in the end, was over as the party would put modalities in place to ensure that only popular candidates, endorsed by the people, especially at the ward levels, would become party flag-bearers at the end of every election.

Hon. Iduh, who then thanked Governor Okowa for granting approval for the construction of the 24kilometre Nsukwa-Ejeme-Agbor-Alidinma-Ndemili road, which had been abandoned for over 20years, amongst other roads to be construted, enjoined party members and leaders to direct their focus to supporting the programmes and activities of the Okowa administration and the success of the SMART Agenda.

“Anioma nation has never had it so good. What we can give in return to show appreciation to our son, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta state for making us proud by religiously delivering on his campaign promises; are unflinching loyalty, unalloyed support and advertising his good works at every given opportunity.

“This brings to mind, the example of a particular elected representative whom I have observed over time and who probably desires a second tenure. Every time he had the opportunity to address a gathering of party people, he preached ‘Okowa for second tenure’, and never talked about himself. Whenever I hear him speak in this manner, I remember the biblical admonition in Luke 12: 31, which say “Seek ye the kingdom of God and all these things shall be added unto you.’ In the same vein, my advice to everyone who has a political ambition is ‘Seek you first, Okowa’s second term; and God will give you your own,’ Hon Iduh stressed with conviction.

Highpoint of the meeting was the report given by Party Chairmen of their party activities in the local government areas.

Former Deputy Governor in the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Senator Patrick Osakwe, Hon. Onyemaechi Mrakpor, Hon. Ossai Nicholas were among leaders of the party as well as political office holders and other party chieftains in the district who attended the meeting.