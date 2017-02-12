UKAH ASSURES OSHIMILI NORTH PEOPLE OF DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS, AS DTSG APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF MORE ROADS IN THREE SENATORIAL DISTRICTS

Uncategorized

The people of Oshimili North Local Government Area in general and Okpanam in particular have been assured that they will get a fair share of various developmental projects being executed by the state government.

Giving this assurance during a recent meeting of ward 9, Oshimili North Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) held in Okpanam, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, stated that as a local government area that is 100% PDP, the people are bound to reap adequate dividends of democracy.

He disclosed that the ongoing grading of Ogbeosadi-Okotomi Road, which is being done by himself in conjunction with the contractor handling the Asaba-Okpanam dualisation project as part of his corporate social responsibility, is only a palliative measure pending when the state government will award the contract for the construction of the road.

Mr. Ukah further revealed that the road and some others in the community will be awarded to competent contractors by the state government subject to the availability of resources.

In addition to the increased speed of work on the dualization of the Asaba-Okpanam Road, he stated that about 35 persons from the local government area have benefited from the various empowerment programmes put it place by the state government between 2015 and 2016, while over 20 persons from the area are in line to get an agricultural loan very soon.

He advised youths in the local government to take advantage of the several empowerment programmes put in place by the state and federal governments in other to become self reliant in any area of their choice.

Mr. Ukah expressed satisfaction with the large turn up of members of the party in the ward which included past Chairmen and executive members and urged them not to relent in attending ward meetings.

The Commissioner for Information charged the people to continue to pray and support the present administration in the state and join to propagate the good works being done by the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led administration.

The Chairman of the PDP in the ward, Mr. Fred Odanwu, thanked Mr. Ukah for attending the meeting and pledged the continued support and loyalty of the party to the administration of the state governor.

The people of Oshimili North Local Government Area in general and Okpanam in particular have been assured that they will get a fair share of various developmental projects being executed by the state government.

Giving this assurance during a recent meeting of ward 9, Oshimili North Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) held in Okpanam, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, stated that as a local government area that is 100% PDP, the people are bound to reap adequate dividends of democracy.

He disclosed that the ongoing grading of Ogbeosadi-Okotomi Road, which is being done by himself in conjunction with the contractor handling the Asaba-Okpanam dualisation project as part of his corporate social responsibility, is only a palliative measure pending when the state government will award the contract for the construction of the road.

Mr. Ukah further revealed that the road and some others in the community will be awarded to competent contractors by the state government subject to the availability of resources.

In addition to the increased speed of work on the dualization of the Asaba-Okpanam Road, he stated that about 35 persons from the local government area have benefited from the various empowerment programmes put it place by the state government between 2015 and 2016, while over 20 persons from the area are in line to get an agricultural loan very soon.

He advised youths in the local government to take advantage of the several empowerment programmes put in place by the state and federal governments in other to become self reliant in any area of their choice.

Mr. Ukah expressed satisfaction with the large turn up of members of the party in the ward which included past Chairmen and executive members and urged them not to relent in attending ward meetings.

The Commissioner for Information charged the people to continue to pray and support the present administration in the state and join to propagate the good works being done by the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led administration.

The Chairman of the PDP in the ward, Mr. Fred Odanwu, thanked Mr. Ukah for attending the meeting and pledged the continued support and loyalty of the party to the administration of the state governor.

Meanwhile, as part of the quest of the Delta State Government to give Deltans motorable roads, the State Executive Council has approved the contracts for the construction of roads in the three Senatorial Districts.

Speaking to journalists after the State Executive Council meeting held in Asaba on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed that the contracts are the construction of Idheze Bypass to Okpe Isoko in Isoko South Local Government Area and the construction of Agbor-Alidinma Road in Ika South Local Government Area.

Also approved is the reconstruction of failed portions of Ewhu-Orere Road and the construction of Ataiga Street in Ewhu, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Mr. Ukah revealed that the construction of Idheze Bypass to Okpe Isoko will provide a shortcut between Idheze and Okpe Isoko, it will save travel time and enhance evacuation of agricultural produce.

The construction of access road to Agbor-Alidinma will also enhance evacuation of agricultural produce as well as provide access to Agbor-Alidinma and Obiduhon communities, the Commissioner for Information said.

He added that the reconstruction of failed portions of Ewhu-Orere Road and construction of Ataiga Street, Ewhu, will link major institutions within Ewhu community, enhance evacuation of agricultural produce and provide access to Orere and other communities on the other side of the Orere river.

The Commissioner for Information further disclosed that the maintenance of roads in Warri and Effurun are either fully completed or near completion.

He listed the roads to include PTI Road, Alegbo/Ugbolokposo Road, Jakpa Road, Esize Road, Swamp Road and NPA Bypass.