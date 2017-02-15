Uncategorized

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Henry Ebireri, has risen in stout defence of Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya, describing him as a pious, diligent and sincere leader.

He also praised the speaker for defending the interests of the workers.

“Workers are critical to the growth and development of the state. Mister Speaker is committed to workers welfare. He will always support them through thick and thin” he said.

Reacting to the strike of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, (PASAN), Delta State Chapter, Ebireri not only commended Igbuya for his honest leadership but condemned those distorting the image of the House leadership.

He advised the workers to stop the antagonistic posture against the leadership of the Sixth Assembly.

“The issuance of warrant for outfit allowance is not the responsibility of the Rt. Hon Speaker or the leadership of the assembly”

“In spite of the current financial crunch, the state is up to date in its obligations to assembly workers. It is appalling that the workers locked all the entrances to the assembly complex and the commission thus barring commission members, political aides and others from entering their offices for normal work over outfit allowance, a matter that is receiving attention from the state government”.

He advised the workers to join Nigerians, home and abroad, in celebrating the achievements of the Sixth Assembly.

“Mister Speaker will continue to seek what is best for the good people of Delta State” he added.