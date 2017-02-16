IGBUYA COMMENDS BOARD OF INTERNAL REVENUE, AS ONYEME HAILS CHEVRON FOR PROMPT PAYMENT OF TAXES

Uncategorized

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya has lauded the Chairman and members of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue for their hard work and the strategies they have put in place to boost the internally Generated Revenue of the state.

The speaker, who gave the commendation during his visit to Revenue House in Warri, described the proactive efforts as remarkable and worthy to be applauded.

Rt. Hon. Igbuya maintained that the tax drive tactics and professionalism brought to play in its modus operandi, including the public awareness put in place by the Board is a clear indication that the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa appointed the right personalities to pilot the affairs of the Revenue Board.

In his words: “in spite of the recession you have indeed proven yourselves beyond every reasonable doubt”.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Sir Monday John Onyeme, expressed appreciation for the visit which is described as inspiring.

He explained that the whole focus of the Board is to generate enough funds for the state to enable the Governor Okowa­- led administration to deliver the prosperity for all Deltans that is enshrined in the SMART agenda of his administration.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Sir Monday John Onyeme, has commended Chevron Nigeria Limited for its prompt payment of taxes to the Board.

The Chairman, who made this commendation when he led members of the Board on a relationship management visit to the oil firm in Warri, re-stated his commitment to ensuring the sustainability of conducive tax operating environment for all companies operating in the State.

Sir, Onyeme pointed out that the visit will strengthen the cordial working relationship between the Revenue Board and Chevron to enhance revenue collection.

He called on the management of Chevron to ensure that the sub- companies and contractors doing business with them pay their taxes, emphasizing that the payment of taxes is a civic responsibility of taxpaying individuals and organizations.

The Revenue Board Chief Executive officer maintained that the Board is poised more than ever before to sustain and improve on its service delivery to tax payers, adding that several measures have been put in place to ease the process of tax payment.

In his response, the area Manager Field Operations Chevron Nigeria Limited, Warri, Mr. Sam Daibo, noted that the visit by management of the Revenue Board at the beginning of the year is an indication that the board is eager to boost the internally Generated Revenue of the State just as he gave the assurance of his company’s preparedness to continue to Co- operate with the Board.