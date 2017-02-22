DELTA TO UTILIZE DRY SEASON FOR ROAD CONSTRUCTION, SAYS UKAH

Uncategorized

Delta State Executive Council have resolved to utilize the dry season to embark on massive construction of roads, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Patrick Ukah has said.

Addressing journalists on the decisions reached at the executive council meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba on 22/02/17, Mr. Ukah stated that utilizing the dry season was very crucial as roads are not constructed during the rainy season because of the terrain of the Niger Delta.

While disclosing that the governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa presided at the EXCO meeting which lasted for hours, Mr Ukah listed the roads approved for construction as, “construction of Oviri-Olomu/Egodor road in Ughelli South local government area of the state, construction of Abavo circular road with a spur into Ogbekile street, construction of internal roads in Ikpide-Irri community in Isoko South local government area, construction of Ovwor/Effurun-Otor bridge and access roads in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

Also, the Otu-Jeremi/Okwagbe road was also approved for rehabilitation while the Umunede/Otolokpo/Ute-Okpu/Ekuku-Agbor/Obeti/Umutu road that cuts across four local government areas will be rehabilitated and asphalted, Mr Ukah said.

At the press briefing, the Commissioner urged Deltans, especially, residents of the state capital to help keep their surroundings clean, asserting, “please, help us to carry out the campaign of clean and safe environment; if we keep our surroundings clean, it will translate to a clean state capital and don’t forget that a clean environment will bring about a healthy people.”

Advertisements