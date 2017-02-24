HOW WE SOLD TWO-WEEK OLD BABY FOR N600, 000, SUSPECTED CHILD TRAFFICKERS TELL DELTA POLICE

Uncategorized

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim on Thursday, February 23, paraded another child trafficking suspect, Mrs. Ngozi Okafor Ojei and her husband, Mr. Edwin Ojei, both of Akumazi community of Ika North-East LGA of Delta State, but reside at Osisioma in Abia State.

According to the police information, one Miss Ewere Samuel had given birth to a baby girl and after two weeks, connived with Mrs. Ngozi Ojei to sell the baby at the cost of N600, 000 to one Mrs. Loveth in Abia State.

It was gathered that trouble started for Miss Ewere Samuel who was known to be pregnant, returned from her travel to Aba without the pregnancy or a baby, even as she started spending money recklessly and extravagantly, an action which aroused the suspicion of a neighbour of theirs at Ekwuoma, who then reported the unusual activity to the police at Umunede.

The Delta State Police Command which had been investigating on-going cases of child trafficking, involving some specific suspects, quickly took in Miss Ewere for questioning and in the course of her interrogation, she confessed to having been delivered of a baby in early February but the child was sold after two weeks to a woman who Mrs. Ngozi Ojei had arranged to buy the baby.

Investigations further revealed that Miss Ewre’s mother was actually the initiator of the idea to sell the child after delivery and she was the one who handed her daughter to Mrs. Ngozi Ojei to take to Abia State for delivery and upon delivery sale of the child to any interested buyer.

And that was exactly what was done, as the girl was handed the princely sum of N240, 000 as her part of the sale, with which she returned to Delta after her delivery, even as she further confessed that she had given a large chunk of the money to her mother to settle some outstanding debts.However, the mother, on hearing that the police had swooped on their case, quickly went into hiding and is yet to be apprehended by the police.

Continuing her story of the ordeal, the child’s mother, Ewere Samuel said that though she was paid N240, 000, it was not her wish to have the baby sold. She revealed that on getting pregnant for her Togolese boyfriend, Abraham, he denied paternity of the baby and abandoned her and that it was in the midst of that trauma, that she had been arranged to travel under the false alibi of going to work as a house help at the house of the prime culprit in Abia State, not realizing that the whole ploy was to take her baby from her after delivery. But when she was asked whether she wanted her baby back or not she deliberately refused to answer.

Narrating her own story to pressmen, Mrs Ojei, who lamented that what she did was the devil’s work, confirmed that she sold the baby to a woman who had been her classmate and friend way back in college at Arondinzogu College of Education, Abia State.

Mrs Ojei said that the woman had been barren since she got married and had desperately needed a baby, to the point that she was willing to pay as much as N600, 000. She affirmed she could make the woman’s contact available to the police.

Corroborating her complicity in child trafficking activities, Mrs. Ngozi Ojei’s husband’s, who was also in the police net, confessed that his wife had been involved in trafficking, but he was not involved in trafficking, claiming that he deals on PVC materials at Aba.

Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Zanna Ibrahim, who had earlier briefed pressmen and supervised the interrogation of the suspects by the mediamen, confirmed that investigation is still ongoing to unravel every suspect that was involved in the inhuman deal.

Reported by Patrick Ochei, Publisher, Anioma Trust Newspapers

Advertisements