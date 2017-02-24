OKOWA COMMISSIONS ROYAL MIRA ALL SAINTS SCHOOL, EMPHASIZES INCULCATION OF HIGH MORAL STANDARDS IN CHILDREN

Uncategorized

David Diai

To ensure a better future for Nigeria, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged teachers to inculcate high moral standards in children for the future of the nation.

Governor Okowa made the call on 23/02/17, in Asaba during the commissioning of the Royal Mira All Saints International School.

According to him, “if there is no moral instruction and sound education, we will only end up breeding children with no coordination and morals.”

The governor commended proprietors of private schools for complementing government efforts towards providing good education for children.

“I am glad that our private institutions are bridging the gap and are also making strides in the development of education for our children,” he said.

Continuing, Governor Okowa said, “a school is not all about the buildings, yes! There can be good buildings, but a school is complete with good buildings, good furniture, equipment, teachers who are competent in their work, who are prepared to offer their best in the tutelage of the students; teachers who must also be morally sound and who will be in a position to give moral instructions to the children in the school.

Speaking further the Governor observed thus: “I was informed by Moses [Iduh] that one of the children who took part in the cultural dance, a while ago is his son, so you can imagine that he will put every effort in place to make this a very standard citadel of learning and ensure that his child gets the best in this school. I strongly recommend the Royal Mira All Saints International School to all of you who still have children of Nursery, Primary and secondary ages,” Okowa advised.

Earlier in a welcome address, the President of the school, Hon. Moses Iduh said, “the school is to develop the mind and character of our youths to be competitive with their peers internationally, so as to contribute their quota towards ensuring that the Nigerian project succeeds sustainably and to uphold the highest qualitative ethical moral standard.”

Iduh, who paid special tribute to his late mother, as the inspiration behind the decision to establish a citadel of learning for young people, in recognition of his own upbringing and development as a child, confessed that the commissioning of Royal Mira All Saints International School was one of the happiest days of his life.

“I wish to acknowledge my late mother who brought me up in the way of our Lord Jesus with strong admonition for hard work, diligence, discipline, compassion, love, and care for the down trodden. Mama was a mother in a million. Let me go ahead and confess that Mama’s guidance made me to nurse the dream of establishing a learning centre to positively impact on society, by developing the minds and character of our youths to be competitive with their peers internationally, so as to contribute their quota towards ensuring that the Nigerian project succeeds sustainably. I can say without any equivocation that today is one of the happiest days in my life’s journey so far,” he said in an emotional voice.

Speaking further, Moses Iduh equally noted that the school as a private sector driven project was a partner in progress with the state government’s human capital development mantra, in the area of joining hands with parents to mold our wards to be good citizens with the needful character and skills that will bring sustainable prosperity to all Deltans and Nigerians alike.

He then reassured parents and wards that the school will consistently maintain the highest standard in all ramifications and uphold the highest qualitative, ethical-moral standards and abide by all the rules and regulations of supervising authorities and while extolling the hard work and efforts of his wife to ensure that the school became a reality, expressed his gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the love, gratitude and encourage he had extended to Iduh family and the project over the years.

Also commenting at the occasion, the Delta state Commissioner for Basic and secondary Education, Barr. Chiedu Ebie noted that while the performance of the school had not yet been benchmarked with other institutions in terms of external examinations, setting up a private school usually requires a lot of financial commitment and other material effort to ensure that it meets the high standards of regulatory authorities and the fact that the Royal Mira All Saints International School has already excelled in the late Chris Ikomi Essay competition is an indication that the pursuit for high standards was already a priority for the school, which can only improve as time goes on.

In his welcome address, the Principal of the school, Mr. Oyomare Nosakhare noted that a lot of financial investment had been made to ensure that the Royal Mira All Saints International School was first amongst equals and the scholl presently boasts of a standard Science Laboratory, Transportation for the children, Security, a sick Bay, ICT Labs, as well as other facilities like the 2, 000-seater auditorium/hall, Ventilated and spacious classrooms, standard home economics and computer labs, a music room as well as uninterrupted power supply facilities.

Dignitaries at the occasion included former Delta State Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue, the Delta state PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, his predecessor in office Chief Edwin Uzor, elder statesman Chief Godswill Obielum, Ogbueshi Ndili from the Palace of the Asagba of Asaba, past and present civil commissioners in the Delta state cabinet and members of the state House of Assembly, as well as the PDP state and Local Government Executive members, amongst others.

Additional Photos by Leo Nkeaka and Edwin Afejuku

