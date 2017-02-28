CHIEF JUDGE URGES LEGAL PRACTITIONERS TO TAKE UP PRO-BONO CASES, ***AS HIGH BENCH HOLDS VALEDICTORY SESSION FOR JUSTICE IFEOMA OKOGWU

Uncategorized

Delta State Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Marshal Umukoro has challenged Legal Practitioners to take up Pro Bono cases for indigent people in the society to enable them feel the impact of justice.

Justice Marshal Umukoro made the call when the executive members of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Oleh branch, paid a courtesy call on him in his office in Asaba.

The Chief Judge who described the Bar and Bench relationship as that of Siamese twins, enjoined lawyers to offer free legal services to the less privileged ones in the society who cannot access justice due to financial constraints, stressing that the age-long expression in the legal parlance that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man can only make practical meaning when indigent ones have access to justice irrespective of their economic situation.

He assured the Bar that his office is open to legitimate complaints against Judicial Officers and staff, but cautioned that they should do so with humility and respect.

Earlier the executive members of NBA led by its chairman, Barrister Patrick Ezo, said they were in the office of the Chief Judge to introduce the new executive and as well acquaint him of their plan to organize a law week and dinner.

The chairman used the occasion to request the Chief Judge among others, to create additional criminal division to take care of Ozoro, Oleh and Kwale axis, establish another High Court at Ozoro and Oleh, and provide a parcel of land to build Oleh Bar Centre.

Meanwhile, in a related activity, the Chief Judge of Delta State, Honourable Justice Marshal Umukoro has extolled the virtues of Hon. Justice Ifeoma Ebun Okogwu for her steadfastness and courage in administration of justice while in the Judicial Service.

Justice Umukoro gave the commendation during a valedictory session held in honour of Justice Okogwu who retired from the State Judicial Service after the mandatory 65 years for High Court Judges.

Describing the retired Judge as a Judicial Officer with quiet disposition, firmness and mastery of the law, the Chief Judge charged serving Judges to emulate her inestimable qualities as competent and diligent Judge.

Other Judges who spoke at the ceremony poured encomiums on Justice Okogwu, describing her as a respectable, lovable mother and fearless Judge who was endearing to all and prayed for her good health, joyful and happy retired life.

Justice Okogwu who maintained calm disposition all through the occasion thanked the Chief Judge and his brother Judges for the honour accorded to her.

She particularly paid tribute to the first Chief Judge of the State, Honourable Justice Joseph Akpovi and the present Chief Judge Honourable Justice Marshal Umukoro among others, for mentoring her from the lower Bench to the high bench.

On what to do with her retirement life, Justice Okogwu stated that she would dedicate the remaining part of her life to serve God.

Retired Justice Ifeoma Ebun Okogwu started her Judicial Service career in the defunct Bendel State as Magistrate in 1981 and was appointed as Judge in 2003.

