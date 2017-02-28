Uncategorized

DELTA NUJ SECRETARIAT READY SOON – Ukah

Posted by Leave a comment

ukahDelta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has expressed optimism that the permanent site of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) will be ready for commissioning within a short period of time.

Mr. Ukah, who made this assertion when he paid an unscheduled visit to the project site over the weekend, was delighted with the new speed with which work is going on at the site.

The Commissioner for Information however directed that some parts of the roofing sheets of the building be changed to avoid leakages when the rains return.

He showered praises on the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for releasing funds for the continuation of the project, an action he said, is a manifestation of the determination of the governor to see that the project is completed, commissioned and put into proper use.

The Commissioner for Information assured journalists in the state of the continued cooperation of the state government in providing a conducive atmosphere for them to perform their official duties.

Advertisements

About flashpointnews

Poet, Author, Journalist, Social Critic, Culture Activist, Progressive, Humane...

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Facebook Like

Facebook Like
%d bloggers like this: