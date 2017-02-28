OKOWA SUES FOR RESPECT FOR PARTY STRUCTURE, PRAYS FOR BUHARI’S RECOVERY, AS DELTA PDP HOLDS STAKEKHOLDERS’ MEETING

Uncategorized

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect and support the party structure.

The governor who made the call in Asaba during an enlarged stakeholders meeting of the PDP, on Saturday February 25, 2017, specifically, called on all political office holders to support and sustain the party in their localities.

“I want to charge all party members to respect leaders of the party at all levels; party members, especially political office holders should support the party at the wards and local government areas, give recognition to the fact that the position that you occupy somewhere means that you must give back to the party and the people,” he said, adding, “always help your constituents support the party to move forward.”

He emphasized, “we need to help our members and we should not use our positions to destroy the party others have built; by May 29 this year when the administration has clocked two years, every political appointee must go back to his or her local government area to bring his scorecard in other to retain his appointment.”

He used the occasion to call for prayers for President Mohammadu Buhari, saying, “I want to wish the President speedy recovery and quick return to Nigeria.”

“Let nobody wish him (Mr. President) otherwise as life and death is in the hands of God, we will continue to pray for his quick recovery,” he emphasized.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso in a welcome address, commended Governor Okowa’s administration for its giant strides in infrastructural development and empowerment programmes, noting that such had made it easier for the state to remain the stronghold of the PDP.

Others who spoke at the meeting include, the member of the Board of Trustees, Senator Stella Omu, National Vice Chairman of the party (South South), Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, among others called for a more united party, stating that the PDP remains the largest party in the West Africa sub-region.

