IDUMUJE UGBOKO/IDUMUJE UNOR ROAD, OTHERS FOR CONSTRUCTION, AS DTSG INTENSIFIES JOB CREATION EFFORT FOR DELTANS

The Delta State Government has taken another bold step to create more jobs and wealth for Deltans as it has approved the report on the resolutions of the state’s Economic Summit held in Asaba last year.

Speaking after the State Executive Council meeting held in Asaba on Tuesday, February 7, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said this decision is geared towards reviewing all activities of government so far.

According to the Commissioner for Information, these include Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with local and foreign investors interested in investing and doing business in the state and by extension create jobs and wealth for Deltans.

Also approved during the meeting is the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the three Senatorial Districts to make more communities accessible by roads and ease the plights of road users.

Among them, Mr. Ukah said, are the construction of Idumu-Oza/Alihiagwu/Oki Road in Ika South Local Government Area and the construction of Okurekpo/Okunoh-Okpara/Onumane/Samagidi Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Others are the construction of Idumuje-Ugboko/Idumuje-Unor Road in Aniocha North Local Government Area, and the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Kabowei Road and the construction of 700m reinforced concrete rigid pavement on Marine Road, Patani, Patani Local Government Area.

