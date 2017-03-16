OCHEI EMERGES SECRETARY, APC SOUTH/SOUTH CAUCUS, EMERHOR IS CO-LEADER OF PARTY IN DELTA, AS APC RECONCILE DIFFERENCES, EMBRACE PARTY UNITY

Uncategorized

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Victor Ochei, has emerged as the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC South South Caucus, even as Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi has been made the Leader of the S/South Caucus of APC and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has been formally endorsed as the Co-Leader of the Party, in Delta state, with Dr. Ibe Kachiku, who had been handed the mantle of party leadership by the national body of the party through the Secretary to the Federal Government, Engr. Babachir Lawal, in October 2016.

Incontrovertible and very competent sources within the All Progressives Congress APC, Camp and the well oiled political machinery of the Victor Ochei campaign organization, reveal that Rt. Hon. Ochei emerged by unanimous consensus, during a high level caucus meeting of the APC, held in Port Harcourt recently and attended by all the notable leaders of the party, including the party Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, former Edo state Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachiku, Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi, Chairman of NDDC Board, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, Director General, NIMASSA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, as well as leaders, stakeholders and political office holders of the APC from the S/South geopolitical zone.

By this appointment, Ochei becomes the head of the administration in the South-South caucus secretariat of the APC, with the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi as the caucus’ Chairman.

The sources further confirm that Rt. Hon. Ochei, while addressing party members and faithful, at a recent meeting after his emergence as APC S/South Caucus Secretary, affirmed that the decision of the party to make him the Secretary of the S/South Caucus, will further strengthen the party in the state and region, even as he assured that a comprehensive nationwide empowerment programme would soon be rolled out for the youths in all the Local Government areas of the state.

Ochei, who contested the Governorship primary in Delta State, with eventual winner and Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and also the Delta North Senatorial zone seat under the Accord party, where he controversially lost to the incumbent Peter Nwaoboshi, had then crossed over to the All Progressives Congress, APC in June 2016, after having been formally admitted into the party in February 2016, and has been very visible in key strategic meetings and gatherings of the party since then. His emergence as the new Secretary of the S/Soth APC Caucus, with Dr. Ibe Kachiku coming from the same Delta North geo political zone, would definitely give the party a greater sense of belonging and competitive energy in a zone hitherto believed to be domain of the PDP and where Governor Okowa hails from, the sources further opine.

Meanwhile and in a related development, the All Progressives Congress, APC has moved swiftly to close ranks, resolve all differences and agree to embrace and promote party unity amongst its members and faithful in Delta state.

This resolution was reached after a ground breaking meeting which was hosted in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North LGA of Delta State by Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachiku, in his country home and co-chaired by the Governorship Candidate of the Party, in the 2015 gubernatorial election in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, on March 4, 2017, during which the various party leaders and members embraced peaceful co-existence and the unification of the APC and pledged to work together assiduously for the harmony and progress of the party.

A communiqué issued at the end of the Onicha-Ugbo meeting and signed by Engr. Leonard Obibi, Ag State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Delta state, affirmed that the parley, which was attended by Party leaders like Sir Olisaemeka Akamukali (member, BOT), Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh, Chief Great Ogboru (represented by Evang. Abeh Ossai), Rt. Hon Victor Ochei, Chief Hyacinth Enuha (represented by Barr. Dennis Nwaukoni), and Dr. Alex Ideh, both from the late Senator Spanner Okpozo’s Leaders and Elders group, also had in attendance, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Ayiri Emami, and the full complement of the State Working Committee led by the State Chairman, Prophet Jones Erhue, adding that the meeting was a follow up on an earlier peace parley held in Abuja, which had been attended by Prof. Pat Utomi, Chief Great Ogboruand Chief (Engr) Hyacinth Enuha in person.

According to the Communique, the Onicha-Ugbo (and Abuja) meetings “deliberated on all current disputes within the party in order to introduce a new lease of life that would propel the party into a more united and stronger political family and the entire leadership resolved among other things as follows: (i) All interest groups or individuals are to within 90days, withdraw all legal cases from Court effective the date of this meeting; (ii) To request the National Working Committee (NWC), to take necessary steps, after the withdrawal of all Court cases, to conduct a repeat congress for the election of an all-encompassing State Exco, which tenure will expire at the same time as the current Exco in April 2018. It was also unanimously agreed that there shall be no interim Caretaker Committee for the party, and that the repeat congress shall be open to all party members, both old and new, to ensure comprehensive and all inclusive participation”

The communiqué equally adds that: “The Delta State APC Family has undertaken to start working together in unison and will continue to make whatever sacrifice is necessary for sustaining the peace and progress of our party”

Noting further, the statement issued at the end of the meeting stressed that “There was a general consensus that the party will make a public apology to any of its leaders who has a case of libel in Court as a result of previous publications of the party, and that members of the State Exco on suspension for various infractions be forgiven and recalled through the proper channels of authority within the party. It was decided also that upon effect of of these resolutions, all members of APC Delta, should align with and work in harmony with the current Exco of the party”

In conclusion, the communiqué affirms that the party is already taking immediate steps to implement the resolutions reached at the meeting and is totally committed to the path of peace and progress and while congratulating all its leaders for their renewed spirit of collaboration and especially Dr. Ibe Kachiku for hosting both the Abuja and Onicha-Ugbo meetings for the success so far achieved, assured that the APC, with the collective agreement of all members, was now resolutely poised to work harmoniously and the party is now well positioned to grow from strength to strength in pursuit of its political objectives.

Party members who spoke after the meeting were fully convinced that the APC in Delta state has finally settled its differences and was now poised to face all opposition in the forth coming elections in the state, even as they enthused confidently that the emergence of Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei as the Secretary of the S/South Caucus of the Party, has not only sent jitters down the spine of the embattled PDP in the state, but will also serve as a morale booster and tonic of confidence to embolden and encourage those who had been desirous of such a position of recognition, authority, credibility and responsibility to be given to Delta State by national APC, to now join the party without fear or intimidation.

Advertisements