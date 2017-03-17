BARTH OZAH EMERGES AS CHAIRMAN, DELTA NUJ INDIGENOUS NEWSPAPERS CHAPEL

Uncategorized

Comrade Barth Ineh Ozah is the new Chairman of the Delta NUJ Indigenous Newspapers and Magazines Chapel, INMC. He was formally endorsed as the new Chairman of the Chapel, when the mantle of leadership was handed over to him from past the Chairman, Comrade Friday Spence Idighri, in brief but well coordinated ceremony, to inaugurate the new executive of the INMC at the Chapel’s Secretariat, in Asaba, on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Comrade Ozah had emerged as the new INMC Chairman, after a keenly contested election, supervised by officials of the State Council, led by the Secretary, Comrade Churchil Oyowe and able supported by the Vice Chairman, Comrade Felix Igbekoyi and Financial Secretary Comrade Celestin Afakoba, on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Ozah had defeated his only opponent for the position, Comrade Andy Emefia by 11votes to 9 votes, in the only election of the day, conducted by the INMC Credentials Committee led by Comrade Ben Ogbogo, which also saw the emergence of Comrades Austin Azuh as Vice Chairman, Kenneth Orosi as Secretary, Godfrey Divine as Treasurer and Kent Eweliku as Auditor, all un-opposed.

In his valedictory speech as outgoing Chairman, Comrade Spence, who had piloted the affairs of the Chapel for two terms of six years, highlighted his challenges, achievements and vision for the INMC and while pledging to continue to offer his services to new Exco whenever the need arose, urged members to be more committed to the activities of the Chapel to help the new Exco consolidate on the objectives of taking the INMC to greater heights.

Comrade Spence, who was showered with encomiums for positioning the Chapel to become the envy of other chapels in the Delta NUJ family, equally hinted of his ambition to seek higher challenges in the forthcoming Delta NUJ State Council elections, as a way of expanding the influence and recognition of the Chapel at the state level.

He was commended by stakeholders and members alike for a job well done, who also wished him success in his future endeavour in the Union.

The new INMC Chairman, Comrade Barth Ozah, while delivering his acceptance speech, in his usual candour and accommodating manner, affirmed the need to forge ahead as one united and progressive Chapel of practitioners, even as he pledged to serve without recourse to bitterness and rancour, calling on all members to join hands with him to take the group to the next positive level.

Leaders of Delta NUJ, including the former State Council Chairman, Comrade Osita Biose, the immediate past Chairman of State Information Chapel, Comrade Salvation Ogono and Comrade David Diai, who were present at the hand-over ceremony, congratulated Comrade Barth on his victory as Chairman, even as they admonished him to ensure every member of the Chapel is carried along in his programmes and policies.

