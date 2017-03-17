Delta NUJ Inaugurates Truth Chapel, As Chiazor Hails Bold Initiative

Uncategorized

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, Comrade Norbert Chiazor has inaugurated The Truth Chapel on the approval of the National Body. The inauguration ceremony was performed yesterday at the Squash Club, Asaba, which was witnessed by prominent media stakeholders in the state, including practicing journalists who had come to welcome their new colleagues into the Union.

Chiazor who commended the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the Truth media outfit for his doggedness and professional inclination towards proper information management, advised the new entrants into the Union to remain the original fundamental roots for the development and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

He said, “Six years down the line as Chairman Delta NUJ, I didn’t focus on creating chapels, but to position the NUJ in Delta State to earn social relevance. Today, aside the NLC in Delta, the next Union in terms of quality, responsibility and fame is the NUJ”.

The Chairman further admonished media practitioners to eschew all forms of blackmail. He implored them to make themselves respectable and responsible journalists, rather than the journalists people would fear. ” U must stand firm in ur career. The Truth Newspaper today has its own Chapel, having gone through the rigorous processes of registration with the national body of NUJ and was cleared as qualified “, he said.

The Hon. Commissioner of Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, ably represented by his SA, Mr. Christopher Nwaoboshi, commended the Truth Chapel for such a laudable initiative of congregating her own practitioners in the business of media.

Meanwhile, the Functioning Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Chief Paul Osahor, while making his remarks, outlined the State Government new concept of creating employment in the state through skills and entrepreneurial acquisition. He urged journalists to promote such gestures and programmes of government that are geared towards prosperity for the general well being of Deltans.

Also speaking was the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol, Mr. Ogidi Gbegbaje, represented by Mr. Lucky Nkemachor. He congratulated the Truth Chapel and expressed optimism that the Chapel would definitely contribute to the development of journalism in the state.

In his own comments, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of The Truth Newspaper, Mr. Kingsley Azuh, while thanking the NUJ and all dignitaries that graced the inauguration ceremony, affirmed that in the last 12 months that The Truth ventured into the operations of newspapering, it has indeed played active role in the media space and society. He said the paper had carried on the functions of positively informing the public in professional manners.

The SSA to the Governor on Special Duties, commended the NUJ Delta State Council, for deeming it fit to inaugurate the Truth Chapel; while appealing to colleagues to support the baby chapel to succeed within the media Constituency.

The oath of office was administered by the Secretary of NUJ Delta State Council, Comrade Churchill Oyowe to the 10-member chapel. The Chapel Chairman is Comrade Charles Nwabardi, a veteran journalist.

Others who graced the occasion were Comrades Salvation Ogono, Victor Sorokwu, Patrick Ochei, Spence Idighri, Toju, Pat Gbemudu, Jude Obiemenyego of the Zion and others too numerous to mention.

Reported By Patrick Ochei

