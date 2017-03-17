DELTA PDP CAPTURES APC STALWARTH IN ANIOCHA NORTH

Uncategorized

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Engr. Emma Bazem Chinye has returned to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Grand Style.

In a colourful cross-over ceremony, on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Onicha Olona in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State, the renowned Chieftain of APC in the area, Engr. Chinye was formally received back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with pomp and fanfare.

The occasion which was presided over by the former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue and witnessed by the Delta State Chairman of PDP, Olorogun (Barr.) Kingsley Esiso, was the climax of genuine and proper reconciliation journey of Engr. Emma Chinye and his teeming supporters, with the leadership and members of the party in ward 4, Onicha Olona, as well as the Leadership of the party in the Local Government area under the leadership of Prince Victor Egbune.

Engr. Emma Chinye with his teeming supporters at the occasion, were formally introduced by the PDP ward 4 Chairman, Onicha Olona, Mr. Peter Ukwamedua to the Chairman of the Party in the Local Government area, Prince Victor Egbune, who welcomed him formally to the party in the area and presented him with the Party card, even as he admonished the new member and his supporters to recognize the supremacy of the party and work for the overall interest of the PDP in the area.

Prince Egbune then presented Engr. Chinye and his supporters to the Delta North Senatorial Chairman of PDP, Chief Moses Iduh, who congratulated them on their return to the Party on behalf of the party in the senatorial district and then proceeded to present him finally to the State Chairman of the Party, Olorogun Barr. Kingsley Esiso.

Welcoming Engr. Chinye to the Party in his brief but eloquent remarks, an elated state PDP Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, who was visibly impressed by the grand nature of the event, expressed unparalleled delight over the massive gathering of party faithful at the event, even as he noted that the impressive turn-out was a clear attestation of the great strength of the PDP in the Delta North Senatorial District of the State and a distinctive prove of overwhelming support and love for the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who is from the senatorial district.

He then applauded the decision of Engr Emma Chinye to re-join the party and described his action as a graceful return of a family member to his father’s house where he rightly belonged, urging other past decampees to emulate the example of Engr. Chinye as the PDP was a large family ready to accommodate all.

Others who gave words of encouragement at the occasion included the Former Deputy Governor of the State and the Father of PDP in Aniocha North local Government area, Chief BSC Elue, a renowned Political Leader in the State and Chairman Delta State Civil Service Commission, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, the Member representing Aniocha Oshimili in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Joan Mrakpor, the member representing Aniocha North State constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi, the Executive Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government, Hon. Chuks Oseme and the former Chairman of the Party in the Area and the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Delta State, Chief Ifeanyi Osuoza.

Responding, Engr. Emma Chinye expressed joy over his return to the PDP, adding that PDP was the only party with value and substance in Delta state, even as he stated that his return, with his teeming supporters, was to contribute their quota towards the continued actualization of the SMART agenda of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, who he noted has performed excellently well in the translation of his laudable vision of Prosperity for All Deltans, for the people of the State, into action.

Engr. Chinye also pledged to respect the supremacy of the party and accord loyalty to the leadership of the party at all levels and above all abide by the constitution of the party.

The huge significance of this particular return by a former member back to the PDP, was underscored by the pedigree of party leaders, elders as well as appointed and elected public office holders, not only from Aniocha North, but indeed from Delta North and across the State, who witnessed the event. They include, the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, the Delta North representative in the South South Zone of the PDP, Mr. Chuks Nwaegbuni, the former Majority leader in the State House of Assembly, Hon. (Barr) Kress Njiokwuemeni, the Honorable member representing Ika South State constituency in the State House of Assembly, honorable Emeka Elekeokwuri, the State Commissioner, directorate of Arts and culture, Chief Dan Okenyi, the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of the State, Chief Ochonogor, the Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor, Prof. Sylvester Monye, Chairman Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission, Chief Barr. Ada. Kachikwu.

Others included the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Political matters, Chief Emma Eboh, the Former Chairman of PDP in Aniocha North and State Publicity Secretary of PDP in Delta State, Chief Ifeanyi Osuoza, the Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government, Hon. Chuks Oseme, the Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government, Hon. Louis Ndukwe and the Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government, Hon. Chuks Obusom, among others.

Recall that arrangements for the formal return of Engr. Emma Chinye to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and in the process, ensure total and absolute reconciliation between him and all segments of the PDP in the Ward and Local Government Area, had been crystallized when engr. Chinye played host to the Honorable Member representing Aniocha North Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi, with his teaming and loyal PDP supporters in ward 4 Onicha Olona.

The unique occasion, which was aimed at bringing total and genuine reconciliation as well as peace to the Party in Onicha Olona, which has been a home of PDP in Aniocha North Local Government area, had also been the final stage in the well orchestrated agenda of Engr. Chinye to return to the PDP.

Speaking at the occasion, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi had applauded Engr. Chinye for his resolve to re-join the PDP, which he noted has been his political family, even as he had observed that genuine reconciliation with the Party leadership in the ward and the Local Government area would not be total without reconciling with their teeming and loyal supporters, stressing that the occasion of the hosting would also become a veritable occasion to carry the supporters along and witness the party’s delight in welcoming him back to its fold.

Hon. Nwaobi reiterated that Onicha Olona remained a PDP strong hold and the coming back of Mr. Emma Chinye would go a long way towards strengthening the Party in the ward, even as he commended members of his Political Family in the ward for supporting the reconciliation in the spirit of love, unity and peace in the PDP.

Engr. Emma Chinye, in his remarks, had commended Hon. Emeka Nwaobi for his keen interest in the People, describing him as a great leader of his generation who had the interest of his constituents at heart, even as he added that Hon. Nwaobi has been noted to be a leader that carries his followers along in all his decisions.

Chinye had also noted that the reconciliation would not have been possible without reconciling with every segment of the party, including the Supporters of Hon. Nwaobi in Onicha Olona, who he described as teeming and strong, adding that his re-joining the PDP was a way of coming back home with a view to making it stronger in the political calculation in the Local Government area.

While assuring that his coming on board, would certainly ensure that no other party would flourish in the ward, confirmed that with the credible performance of the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the member representing Aniocha North constituency in the State House, Hon. Engr. Nwaobi within a very short time in office, those that left the party are ready and willing to come back with a view to joining hands with the Governor and the Honorable member in moving the local Government area and the State forward in line with the SMART agenda of the Okowa administration.

Report and Photos by Chijioke Ugbolue

