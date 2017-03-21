DELTA SET TO HOST 2018 CAA ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP

Uncategorized

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has stated the state government’s readiness to host the 2018 Confederation of African Athletics’ [CAA] African Senior Athletics Championship.

Speaking when he presented a Letter of Acceptance to the visiting President of CAA, Col. Ahmad Kalkaba Malbaijm and his delegation on 20-03-17, in Asaba, Governor Okowa said that Delta State was ready to host the championship and would plan towards the hosting with the cooperation of the Nigerian Athletics Federation [NAA] and CAA.

“We are happy that the competition will come in 2018, this gives us adequate time to prepare and plan for it, athletics is an area where many youths can be engaged , we are confident that working with NAA especially its President, Chief Solomon Ogba we will have the relevant experience and backing to make the championship a success”, he said.

“We are ready to host, we will plan towards the hosting, we will work with you and do all within our reach to ensure the success of the competition, I want to reassure you that we will be ready for a successful hosting”, he added

The governor called for the grooming of athletics from our schools, especially engaging the youths, stating that “he believes in the picking of our athletics from the grassroots and developing them to become world champions rather than looking for already made athletes to represent the state”.

Senator Okowa charged the CAA to work hard, believe in itself and become relevant in world athletics.

Earlier, Col. Hamad, who was accompanied by Chief Solomon Ogba and a retinue of staff from NAA and CAA has informed Governor Okowa that they were in the state to conclude arrangement for the hosting of the 2018 CAA African Senior Athletics Competition billed for the State.

He thanked the governor for his support and acceptance to host the competition, stating that the competition would draw athletes from the continent to Asaba as the African team to the world championship will be selected there.

Advertisements