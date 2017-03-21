OKOWA CONGRATULATES PINNICK ON CAF ELECTION VICTORY, SAYS ADMINISTRATION COMMITTED TO SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

Uncategorized

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that his administration remains committed to the development of sports in the country.

Speaking when he received the newly elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive member and President Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, on a Thank You Visit on 20-3-17, in Asaba, Governor Okowa said that Delta State remained committed to the development of human resources and sports infrastructure in the country.

Senator Okowa congratulated Mr. Pinnick on his election into the CAF executive committee and appointment into the Federation of Internayional Football Association [ FIFA] organizing committee.

“We give glory to God for your success in your election, I believe that when God has blessed a process to be, no one can stop it from being, I want to urge you to continue to look up to God and stay committed to your duty as you move on. We as a state look forward to greater things that will come your way but be rest assured that we will continually give the best of our support”.

Continuing, ‘’we are confident in your ability and understanding of the game of football and we believe that you will perform very well, always look up to God and stay committed as you move up in sports administration. We pray that God will guide you to remain focused in carrying out your new functions, when you progress, Delta State is progressing”

Earlier, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, said that he was in Asaba to thank Governor Okowa for his support and for the development of human resources in the state, stating “l am in the state to say a big thank you to you and the people of the state for your encouragement and support for my election.”

He disclosed that plans were on to get more space for Africa in FIFA competitions and also increase the number of teams in CAF competitions, stressing that Nigerian referees would be given their pride of place in the committee of nations during his tenure.

