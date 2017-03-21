UKAH URGES JOURNALISTS TO CONTINUE TO PARTNER STATE GOVT

Uncategorized

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has urged members of the Indigenous Newspapers and Magazines Chapel, INMC, of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ), to continue to partner with the state government in bringing the activities of government to the people.

Mr. Ukah, who was speaking when the newly elected members of the Executive Council of the chapel, led by the Chairman, Comrade Barth Ozah, visited him in his office on Monday, March 20, 2017, told them that as a group of journalists whose area of specialization is the grassroots, they should continue to inform their target audience and teeming readers of government activities.

He congratulated them on their victories at the polls, which he noted was peaceful, and thanked them for coming to introduce themselves to him.

In his speech earlier, Comrade Ozah stated that they did not only come to introduce themselves, but to thank the Information Commissioner for the prompt fulfillment of his promise of providing a generator and several industrial standing fans to the chapel, during the Commissioning of the Secretariat, adding that the prompt action of Mr. Ukah is a clear manifestation that he has the interest of members of the chapel at heart.

Comrade Ozah promised that the INMC will continue to disseminate the actions and programmes of the state government to the people in the grassroots, even as he enjoined the Commissioner not to relent in consolidating on his good works, as well as the cordial relationship between his office and the Indigenous Newspapers and Magazines Chapel.

Other members of the EXCO present were Kenneth Orusi -Secretary, Divine Godfrey -Treasurer and Kent Enweliku -Auditor.

