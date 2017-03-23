EMBRACE UNITY, HARMONIOUS CO-EXISTENCE, ANIAGWU CHARGES JOURNALISTS

Uncategorized

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has called on the newly elected executive members of Indigenous Newspapers and Magazine Chapel INMC, Delta State NUJ Chapter, to work in synergy, in other to sustain the unity of the chapel.

The CPS gave this charge when he played host to the newly elected INMC Exco, even as he urged the Comrade Barth Ozah led executive to strive to sustain and consolidate on the achievements of the immediate past executive, as well as work for the overall welfare of its members.

Mr. Aniagwu particularly praised the immediate past Chairman of the chapel, Comrade Spence Idighri Friday for bringing the chapel into prominence, adding that the onus was now on the new executive to build on the legacies of the past executive with the goal of improving on them and taking the chapel to even new heights of accomplishments.

While stressing the need for unity among members of INMC, the Chief Press Secretary promised to interact with the Chapel more frequently and assured that Governor Okowa would continue to identify with and support the Indigenous Newspapers and Magazines constituency and indeed the media community in the state.

In his own remarks, the newly elected INMC Chairman, Comrade Barth Ozah stated that they had not only come to introduce themselves to the CPS as the Chief Spokesman of Governor Okowa, but to thank the Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Government for the immense contributions and encouragement he has given to the Chapel, especially in assisting the INMC acquire and equip its own Secretariat, as well provide moral, financial and generous support to the chapel regularly.

Comrade Ozah, who extolled the humane and pragmatic virtues of the Delta CPS, thanked him for the personal interest he had taken towards the chapel and confidence he had reposed in the INMC leadership, adding that the fairness and equity with which he had handled matters concerning the chapel were a clear manifestation that he has the interest of members of the chapel at heart.

The INMC Chairman then commended the CPS for his love for the chapel and attributed the numerous achievements made by the chapel to magnanimity and benevolence of Mr. Aniagwu, even as he pledged that members of the chapel would continue to disseminate the actions and programmes of the state government to the people in the grassroots, professionally.

Other members of the INMC Exco present at the courtesy visit were Kenneth Orusi -Secretary, Divine Godfrey -Treasurer and Kent Enweliku -Auditor

Advertisements