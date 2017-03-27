Recession: OKOWA CHALLENGES WELL MEANING NIGERIANS TO ASSIST GOVT, RECEIVES MEDICAL WASTES INCINERATOR

Uncategorized

As the nation battles recession, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said Nigerians and corporate organizations as part of their corporate social responsibilities should not relent to assist government in the discharge of its duties.

According to the Governor, recession has taken its toll not only on Nigerians but, on government, asserting, “I thank all those who have come out to assist the government in providing amenities because, government alone cannot do everything.”

Governor Okowa spoke on 27/03/17, in Asaba when he received a medical waste incinerator donated by Mr. Aliu Moses, Managing Director of Stepcho Nigeria Limited.

He thanked Mr. Aliu for donating the incinerator, stating that the incinerator would be used in the hospital as a vital equipment to keep the hospitals safe in terms of medical waste disposal.

“As a state government, we have received a lot of partnership that are unannounced, in several ways, many people have partnered with government,” the Governor disclosed, adding, “Assistance from individuals and corporate organizations have helped us as a government to reduce the number of the commitments we have.”

While calling for more partnership, the Governor assured, “there is no level of partnership that can be ignored, you can partner with us in the area of providing necessary contacts.”

Earlier, Mr. Aliu had told the Governor and members of the Delta State Executive Council who attended the ceremony that the equipment was donated as part of assistance to Governor Okowa’s vision of providing affordable medical care to Deltans, stating that more of such would be donated in the nearest future by his organization.

