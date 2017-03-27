OKOWA COMMISSIONS CHINEDU AND SONS, DANGOTE PLAZA IN ASABA, CALLS ON INVESTORS TO TAP INTO NIGERIA’S GAS INDUSTRY, NATURAL RESOURCES

Uncategorized

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on investors to tap the abundant gas resources in the state to boost Nigeria’s economy.

Governor Okowa made the call on 25/03/17, in Asaba at the commissioning of an ultra-modern office complex of Chinedu and Sons Investment Nig., Limited and a Warehouse belonging to Dangote Cement.

Governor Okowa who observed that Nigeria is so blessed with natural resources to be huge importer of finished products, emphasized that there would be a lot of derivable benefits if investors tap into the gas industry of Delta State.

“We have a lot of gas in Delta State and gas is very important to the petrol-chemical industry; as a nation we cannot continue to import finished products and we strongly believe that we will play host to the next multi-billion naira project of the Dangote Group in Delta State,” Governor Okowa said, asserting, “as a state, we want to see a lot of action beyond the cement industry because, it will create a lot of job opportunities for our youths.”

He stated that Alhaji Aliko Dangote has done a lot in the area of boosting not only Nigeria’s economy but the economy of West Africa, emphasizing that the greatest benefit of such investments is job creation.

The Governor commended Chief Chinedu Ezenyili for the huge investment, especially, in the area of Commerce, stating that his administration has trained the youths of the state to enable them acquire necessary skills to be entrepreneurs.

He used the occasion to thank Alhaji Dangote for showing commitment towards investing in the state.

Alhaji Dangote had in a brief speech, commended Governor Okowa for his commitment towards making the state an investment haven, reiterating, “with the person of Governor Okowa, business is easy to do in Delta State; we have more than 20 per cent of our cement sold by indigenes of Delta State and we will partner with the state government to invest in the state and create opportunities for the youths to be trained and also, be engaged.”

Highpoint of the ground breaking ceremony were to cutting of the tapes to unveil the Plaza housing Chinedu and Sons, as well as the Dangote Cement Warehouse.

