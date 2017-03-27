Uncategorized

PROF AKPODIETE EMERGES RECTOR, OZORO POLY, AS GOV OKOWA APPOINTS RECTORS FOR OZORO, OGHARA, OGWASHI-UKU POLYTECHNICS

Prof Job Akpodiete

 

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Rectors for three of the polytechnics in the state.

They are Prof. Job Akpodiete, for Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Prof, Chiemeke Stella for Delta State Polytechnic Oghara and Prof Emmanuel Apoyi Opujor, for Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku, respectively.

A letter issued and signed by the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Hon. Festus Ovie-Agas, confirming the appointments reads thus: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that His Excellency, Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the appointment of Rectors For the Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro, Oghara, Ogwashi-uku.

For The Avoidance Of Doubt, Details Are As Follows:

Prof. Job Akpodiete As Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro.

Prof Chiemeke Stella As Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic Oghara

Prof Emmanuel Apoyi Opujor As Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-uku.”

Signed

Hon Festus Agas

Secretary To The State Government.

