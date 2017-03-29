DTSG PAYS SYMPATHY VISITS TO INJURED PRINCIPALS, BEREAVED FAMILIES

Uncategorized

Delta state Government officials from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) were led by the Honourable Commissioner, Mr. Chiedu Ebie to Benin City to commiserate with the bereaved families and to monitor those who are recuperating in various hospitals, following the ghastly motor accident involving the Principals on Friday March 24, 2014.

In the same spirit, Public Primary and Secondary Schools in Delta State also observed a day of mourning on Monday March 27, in honour of the Principals who lost their lives in the ill fated road journey on their way to an official assignment in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

The visit and day of mourning, coming on a day of deep grief for teachers, learners and the public were on the directive of the Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who has been monitoring the recovery of those injured in the accident.

It will be recalled that the Governor has pledged on behalf of the Government to foot the medical bills of the Principals in public hospitals, just as follow up visits to the UBTH, two private hospitals and homes of survivors in Benin City afforded the Honourable Commissioner the opportunity to have first hand assessment of the well being of the injured principals who were still recuperating in hospitals and those already discharged.

The Government team was also at the homes of Mrs Katherine Okasia, Principal, Ovade Secondary School, Ovade-Oghara, Mrs Victoria Emordi, Vice Principal, Orefe Secondary School, Ogharefe and Mrs. Onome Ogbebor, Principal, Oghareki Secondary School, Oghareki who lost their lives in the accident.

The survivors who were in hospitals and at their homes included:

Mrs. Vivian Ojie, Edjera Secondary School, Okono-Jesse Mrs. Queen Omonode, Principal, Idjerhe Secondary School, Jesse Mrs. Felicia Ugbine, Principal, Jesse Secondary School, Jesse Mrs. Florence Awhariado, Principal, Ukavbe Secondary School, Otefe-Oghara Mrs. Stella Egbuchinam, Principal, Okunigho Secondary School, Okunigho-

Jesse

Mrs. Theodorah Nwajei, Acting Principal Ugbenu Secondary School, Ugbenu-Oghara Mrs. Victoria Aigwi, Principal, Irhodo Secondary School, Irhodo-Jesse Mrs. Clara Onoronu, Director, PPEB Zonal Office, Oghara

The Honourable Commissioner conveyed the condolences and prayers of the Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, saying that posterity will remember the deceased Principals for their commitment to their duties.

In separate responses, they expressed their deep appreciations to Governor and the Honourable Commissioner for their prompt response and support during this very trying time in their families. They acknowledged that the visit has lifted their spirits and prayed for the continued success of the administration of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr. Ebie was accompanied on the visit by the 2nd and 3rd Members of the PPEB Mrs. Esere Atuma and Mrs. Christiana Etaluka, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Sir David Onokpe; Permanent Secretary, PPEB, Mrs Lauretta Ugboma; SA to the Commissioner, Dr. Godwin Edozie; ANCOPSS President, Comrade Brisibe Epipade-Mark and his Secretary Chief Alex Oniovosa, among others.

Advertisements