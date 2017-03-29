ANIAGWU MEETS DELTA NEWSPAPERS PUBLISHERS, SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL PROVIDE ENABLING ENVIRONMENT FOR INVESTMENT

Uncategorized

The Chief Press Secretary (C.P.S) to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has assured that the state government would provide the needed enabling environment for investment to thrive in the state.

Speaking at a meeting with Community Newspaper Publishers in the state on Tuesday 28/3/17, in Asaba, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said that government was partnering with private investors and organizations to create more jobs for Deltans.

According to him “The business of government is to create enabling environment for private investors to employ more people, that is the way to tackle unemployment because government alone cannot employ all the unemployed in the state, when government empowers you through advertisements in your newspapers it will enable you expand your outfit and employ more hands, with this you have created jobs for the people.”

He noted that the great role played by the community newspapers during the campaign of Senator Okowa in sensitizing the grassroots would not be forgotten and charged them to continue to inform the people of government achievements within the state

Mr. Aniagwu explained that government was committed to improving the welfare of community newspaper publishers in the state despite the current recession in the country promising more patronage of their outfits by government

“The recession has also affected our ability to address the welfare of journalists in the state effectively through adverts, l hope that the economy will improve, so that we can patronize you more”

He expressed his joy on the peace and harmony existing among the publishers saying “The harmony that now exists among you (publishers) is a welcome development, you can now speak with one voice and work in unity for the progress of this forum.”

ln a brief remark, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Orientation, Barrister Eugene Uzum, charged the publishers not to relent in doing their job as they are the conscience of the grassroots and that the government appreciates the good work they are doing ” The synergy we have with you today will go a long way in communicating government progranmmes and policies more to the grassroots”

In his opening remarks, the Convener of the meeting and spokesperson for Delta state Community Newspaper Publishers, Prince Orhomonokpaye, said their mission was to solicit for patronage from the government through advertisements and improved welfare package, formally seek audience with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on a courtesy visit and most importantly affirm and assure the State government, through the CPS, that the Community Newspapers Constituency, had settled all its differences and was now ready to speak with one voice as a united body.

“We contributed tremendously towards the election victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015 and have always supported this administration since inception. We have projected the policies and programmes of government to the grass roots, but sadly it appears that the government, almost two years into the life of this administration, is yet to recognize and appreciate our efforts have. That is why we have sought for this meeting, to remind the government of our existence and re-affirm our pledge to continue to support the administration in our function of disseminating information to the people at the grassroots”, he said.

Highpoint of the ground breaking meeting, which was also attended by members of the Delta state government Media Team and moderated by David Diai, Publisher, FLASHPOINT NEWSPAPERS, was the acknowledgment of Elder Joe Onyibe, Publisher Ika Voice Newspaper, who turned 82 years this week, with a toast to the grand old man of Delta Journalism and Doyen of the Publishers Community.

