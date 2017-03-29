OKOWA SALUTES BOLA TINUBU AT 65

Uncategorized

Delta State Governor Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has sent a message of felicitations to former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 65th birthday.

The Governor’s congratulatory message was issued on Tuesday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu.

The Governor eulogized the APC Chieftain for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, describing him as the doyen of opposition politics in Nigeria.

He said: “On the occasion of your 65th birthday anniversary on Wednesday 29th of March, 2017, I write to heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the Government and people of Delta State.

“In the past 65 years of a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfillment, you have not only served the people of Lagos stats as a two-term governor, you also served our great nation as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision.”

The Governor wished Asiwaju Bola Tinubu “a very well deserved Happy Birthday.”

Advertisements